Tuesday, January 31, 2023
 
New Wave Media

January 31, 2023

Nova Innovation Double Size of Offshore Tidal Power Array

  • Copyright Nova Innovation
  • Copyright Nova Innovation
  • Copyright Nova Innovation
  • Copyright Nova Innovation
  • Copyright Nova Innovation Copyright Nova Innovation
  • Copyright Nova Innovation Copyright Nova Innovation
  • Copyright Nova Innovation Copyright Nova Innovation
  • Copyright Nova Innovation Copyright Nova Innovation

Edinburgh-based tidal energy company Nova Innovation has achieved another world-first by doubling the size of its Shetland Tidal Array. In 2016, the array of three underwater tidal turbines was the first of its kind and has been powering homes and businesses in Shetland ever since. 

A fourth turbine (Eunice) was added in 2020. Now, with the installation of the 5th and 6th turbines, it becomes the array with the largest number of turbines anywhere in the world, according to the company.

Turbines 5 and 6, Grace and Hali Hope, are connected via a pioneering subsea ‘hub’, sending power to shore by a single export cable. This innovation delivers significant savings on subsea cables, further reducing the cost of tidal power, essential as the industry scales-up and Nova develops larger sites with more turbines. 

The Shetland Tidal Array’s years of operation has recently achieved the longest period of continuous monthly tidal stream power generation anywhere in the world. Recently, what is reported to be the world’s first EV charge point powered purely by the tide was launched. 


“The doubling of the Shetland Tidal Array is further evidence of the scalability and commercial readiness of tidal energy," said Simon Forest, CEO of Nova Innovation. "We have been powering homes and businesses in Shetland since 2016 so our technology is proven in Shetland, ready for the world. The EnFAIT project, funded by EU Horizon 2020, has been instrumental in driving down the cost of tidal energy, demonstrating extensive reliability and proving the bankability of the tidal sector.”

Children from Cullivoe Primary School are particularly enthusiastic about the project as they have been responsible for naming the latest turbine Hali Hope; Hali, meaning ‘of the sea, beautiful ocean’ and, Hope, for the future of our planet. Copyright Nova Innovation

Related News

©TAQA

TAQA, Fugro in Europe's "First" Uncrewed Offshore Integrity Inspection

Oil and gas firm TAQA has partnered with the Dutch offshore survey company Fugro for a pilot project using uncrewed surface…

NPD's Director technology, analysis and coexistence Kjersti Dahle - ©NPD

Norway Finds 'Substantial' Mineral Resources on Its Seabed

A Norwegian study has found a "substantial" amount of metals and minerals ranging from copper to rare earth metals on the…

Illustration only - A PGS survey vessel

Norwegian Marine Seismic Player Enters Offshore Wind Market

Norwegian company PGS, best known for its seismic survey services in the offshore oil and gas sector, said Wednesday it had…

© Vyacheslav / Adobe Stock

Russia's Newest Nuclear Submarine Heads to the Arctic

Russian navy’s newest nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine Generalissimo Suvorov is on its way to a temporary base for the Northern Fleet in th

Dr Bernhard Bruggaier is Acteon's new CEO ©Acteon

Offshore Services Firm Acteon Names Bruggaier as New CEO

Offshore energy industry services company Acteon Group Ltd has appointed Dr Bernhard Bruggaier as Group Chief Executive.

Ben Simpson, SEA-KIT CEO, alongside the 18m XL-class USV hull at the company's production facility in Tollesbury, Essex, UK (Photo credit SEA-KIT International)

Sea-Kit Ramps Up, Triples USV Production Capacity

Sea-Kit International’s new production facility for its larger XL-Class Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV) is now operational…

Featured Companies

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Massa Products Corporation

Sonar and Ultrasonic Technology Provider 280 Lincoln St., Hingham, MA

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.
Subsea vehicles are the workhorses of subsea exploration, and in this edition MTR explores the technologies and technique that are helping to deliver increased presence and improved quality and speed of data delivery from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

100T Boat Captain - Crater Lake Tours

● CRATER LAKE, Oregon, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news