Tuesday, March 14, 2023
 
New Wave Media

March 14, 2023

Interview: Geir Håøy, CEO, Kongsberg

  • Geir Håøy - working in #PartnerShip with Nor-Shipping. Image courtesy Kongsberg
  • Huge opportunity - KONGSBERG sees major growth ahead in renewable offshore energy. Image courtesy Kongsberg
  • Long-term goals - KONGSBERG works with partners, such as Havila Kystruten, to build long-lasting relationships. Image courtesy Kongsberg
  • Geir Håøy - working in #PartnerShip with Nor-Shipping. Image courtesy Kongsberg Geir Håøy - working in #PartnerShip with Nor-Shipping. Image courtesy Kongsberg
  • Huge opportunity - KONGSBERG sees major growth ahead in renewable offshore energy. Image courtesy Kongsberg Huge opportunity - KONGSBERG sees major growth ahead in renewable offshore energy. Image courtesy Kongsberg
  • Long-term goals - KONGSBERG works with partners, such as Havila Kystruten, to build long-lasting relationships. Image courtesy Kongsberg Long-term goals - KONGSBERG works with partners, such as Havila Kystruten, to build long-lasting relationships. Image courtesy Kongsberg

Kongsberg CEO Geir Håøy explains how renewable energy will power the group’s ambitious growth plans, with particular focus on consolidating a leading global position in offshore wind. With Nor-Shipping 2023 on the horizon, Håøy says #PartnerShip will help unlock value and drive development throughout the ocean space.

Geir Håøy isn’t the kind of CEO that suffers from over-enthusiastic language and grandiose promises. Instead, he speaks with a calm-headed clarity that is, appropriately enough for a man at the helm of a global technology group with 12,000 staff, extremely ‘business-like’.

As such, when he refers to the group’s 2022 results, which revealed a record order backlog of NOK 63.5 billion, an order intake of NOK 45.15 billion and a 15.9% year-on-year climb in operating revenues, he uses the word “good”.

Not “fantastic”, not “incredible”, but good. It’s an understated approach that communicates a sense of ‘solidity’, or trust. In other words, he’s not selling, he’s telling.

Therefore, as he outlines Kongsberg's plans for the renewable energy sector, with particular reference to offshore wind, it’s clear he means exactly what he says.

And what he says screams opportunity.

“The market for our solutions is growing here,” Håøy states. “In 2022 we signed orders for around NOK 1.7 billion relating to the offshore wind market. But this is just the start. Our goal now is to grow that to achieve double-digit (NOK billion) group income from offshore wind and the renewables segment by 2030.

“We have the technology, solutions and ambition to enable a fast, safe and sustainable scale-up of renewable energy offshore. This is critical for the future – both our own, and that of our partners and customers worldwide.”

Kongsberg, Håøy argues, is uniquely placed to benefit from, and support, the forecasted explosion in offshore wind activity in the years to come (DNV’s 2022 Energy Transition Outlook report stated the segment could grow “56-fold” between now and 2050). Grounded in over half a century of offshore energy experience, he says the group already has a portfolio “spanning the renewables value chain” to help customers seize on opportunity. This includes solutions stretching from outer space, with satellite technology, to the deep sea, with hydroacoustic and subsea mapping innovations, while all periods of windfarm operational lifecycles are catered for, from surveying and turbine installation through to maintenance, life extension and decommissioning.

“We’ve been involved in the industry from day one,” Håøy notes, “and that helps us to understand, and influence, its evolution, while tailoring our offering in line with the very latest needs.

“You can see that in the new generation of vessel orders we’ve achieved success with.”

Håøy says that any hope of realizing the industry’s growth ambitions rests on an ability to install and service huge numbers of turbines (of ever-increasing sizes) as cost- and operationally-efficiently as possible. That requires large, and technologically advanced, vessels, capable of maximising operational weather windows in demanding offshore environments.

“That’s where we’re perfectly positioned to help,” Håøy comments, pointing to a selection of orders that provide a neat snapshot of the latest industry developments.

For example, Kongsberg has been selected to supply technology and engineering for Cadeler’s newbuild F-class wind turbine and foundation installation vessels. These two giant jack-up ships will be amongst the world’s largest specialist offshore wind vessels, with the capacity to transport and install seven 15-MW turbine sets per load, minimizing the number of voyages per project. Kongsberg’s remit includes a thruster package, electrical solutions and integrated controls, including dynamic positioning, and an array of cutting-edge digital tools.
Similar contracts have also recently been secured with Integrated Wind Solutions (delivering equipment packages to newbuild Commissioning Service Operation Vessels, CSOVs), Sembcorp (technology for a Wind Turbine Installation Vessel) and Pelagic Wind Services (a NOK 300million contract including the design of a UT 5519 HL CSOV, a complete hybrid propulsion system and a comprehensive equipment package).
“We’re leveraging existing experience with offshore oil and gas, while innovating for a new age of maritime wind power,” Håøy stresses, adding; “We see it as a natural evolution for a company that has built its reputation on being an ocean space expert.”
 
Renewable drive

For many, Kongsberg’s primary reputation is inextricably linked to either vessel deliveries (and especially pioneering dynamic positioning) or the world of defence (where the need for security in a changing geopolitical landscape is also driving current growth).

But, as previously alluded to, the group’s offering is far, far broader, ranging from autonomous underwater vehicles (the HUGIN), through to environmental mapping and monitoring, digital solutions for more efficient industrial processes (e.g. advanced digital twins) and energy management systems.

These, Håøy says, have an important role to play for both the group’s growth and the industry’s transition – a belief underpinning the launch of a new entity last year; Kongsberg Renewable Technologies.

Håøy describes this as “sitting alongside” the existing divisions to help facilitate the envisaged double-digit renewable growth. It will, he notes, provide “focus” for a range of solutions that is already available throughout the group, while cementing a strong foundation for future developments and innovation.

“The existing group structure is aligned with specialist domain expertise,” Håøy notes. “What Kongsberg Renewables Technologies allows us to do is to bring together solutions from across the business that can help with the support, scaling-up and roll-out of renewable energy.
“There’s a market demand for our expertise and solutions – and we’re seeing that more and more in offshore wind, and especially floating offshore wind, where we see huge potential. So, it makes sense to strengthen what we have, while also providing the platform for new developments, alliances and acquisitions.”

He continues: “Strategically we see this as a very important step. We always work closely with our customers and we believe this will help us, and them, unlock new opportunities in solid partnerships. We want to grow together.”

Related News

A harbor in Christiansö (© konradkerker / Adobe Stock)

Denmark Investigates Yacht Linked to Nord Stream Blasts

Danish police have searched for a yacht on a tiny Baltic Sea island near the Nord Stream pipeline blast sites, the local…

©DEME

Belgian Firms Unveil Harsh-environment Offshore Floating Solar Tech

The Belgian companies DEME, Tractebel, and Jan De Nul on Wednesday introduced a new harsh-environment offshore floating solar…

(Photo: Danish Defense)

New Intelligence Points to Pro-Ukraine Group in Nord Stream Attack

New intelligence reviewed by U.S. officials suggests that a pro-Ukraine group - likely comprised of Ukrainians or Russians…

©NKT

NKT Secures Record-breaking High-Voltage Power Cable Deals in Dutch North Sea

Offshore cable firm NKT has secured three turnkey high-voltage power cable projects for the IJmuiden Ver and Nederwiek offshore…

©Dominion Energy (File Photo)

Luna Innovations' Monitoring Services for Largest Offshore Wind Project in US

Optical technology specialist Luna Innovations will provide monitoring services for what will become the largest offshore…

©North Sea Farmers

Dutch Project to Grow Seaweed in Offshore Wind Farms Gets $1.6M from Amazon

Amazon.com has granted 1.5 million euros ($1.6 million) to a Dutch project testing the viability of commercially growing…

Featured Companies

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The Mighty Quest to Unveil Our Blue Planet

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Radio Electronics Technician IAT - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Vessel Operations - Associate Director

Staff Associate/Senior Instructional Specialist Marine Transportation

● Massachusetts Maritime Academy ● Buzzard Bay, MA, USA

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Damage Control Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news