ROS Introduces Accu-Positioner

The Accu-positioner is a new ROS technology Pan & Tilt Positioner that features a reliable and rugged design and computer-controlled accuracy to +/- 0.1°. The Accu-positioner is controlled with COTS controllers, devices and ROS GUI with zero backlash and is depth rated to 6000 meters. www.rosys.com

Join a webinar on June 17, 2020 for the global release of a major new market study on the depth, breadth and growth prospects…

Geophysical seismic surveys and port security may appear to have little in-common. However, it turns out that managing complex…

Picotech launched its PicoMB130 Surf, dubbed by the company as “the world’s smallest integrated Multibeam Echosounder.”The…

SBG Systems introduced the third generation of its line of miniature inertial sensors called the Ellipse Series. This renewed…

NORBIT Subsea announced it has launched a new Integrated Ultra-high Resolution Multibeam Echo Sounder.The all new NORBIT…

A recent paper by Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) has revealed almost 600 hydrothermal chimneys around the…

Featured Companies

VideoRay VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc. Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.