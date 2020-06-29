 
June 29, 2020

ROS Introduces Accu-Positioner

The Accu-positioner is a new ROS technology Pan & Tilt Positioner that features a reliable and rugged design and computer-controlled accuracy to +/- 0.1°. The Accu-positioner is controlled with COTS controllers, devices and ROS GUI with zero backlash and is depth rated to 6000 meters.
www.rosys.com

