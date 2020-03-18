RBR Introduces RBRquartz³ BPR|zero

 
The RBRquartz³ BPR|zero is a special version of the robust RBRquartz³ BPR implementing an internal quartz barometer and switching valve. 

The novel AzeroA technique is used to provide in-situ reference measurements to correct for long term drift in the Paroscientific Digiquartz pressure gauge. Configured with one or two Digiquartz pressure gauges, an internal barometer is used in conjunction with a hydraulic manifold to periodically make reference measurements of internal housing pressure. This instrument is intended for deep water, long-term deployments where high stability and resolution of absolute pressure measurements are critical.

