Inyanga Launches Fundraising Campaign to Advance Tidal Energy Tech

HydroWing technology (Credit: Inyanga Marine Energy Group)

Inyanga Marine Energy Group has launched a crowdfunding round to advance the development of its HydroWing tidal energy technology and projects.

The crowdfudnign campaign has been opened in partnership with Crowdcube.

HydroWing aims to unlock the full potential of tidal energy with its patented ‘all in one’ solution.

In September 2024, HydroWing was awarded the largest tidal energy project in the UK in the government’s latest ‘Contracts for Difference’ allocation round.

This doubles the size of the HydroWing project at Morlais in Wales to 20 MW, building on the 10 MW awarded in the previous ‘Contracts for Difference’ allocation round.

The company has also recently won the contract to deliver the first tidal energy plant in Southeast Asia.

“We are progressing on our mission to become the world leaders in tidal energy. This crowdfunding round is an opportunity to be part of our exciting journey,” said Richard Parkinson, CEO of Inyanga Marine Energy Group.

