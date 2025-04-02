 
New Wave Media

April 2, 2025

Israeli Firm Gets Final Permit for US Wave Energy Demo

Illustration (Credit: Eco Wave Power)

Illustration (Credit: Eco Wave Power)

Eco Wave Power, an onshore wave energy technology company, has received a final permit for the construction and demonstration of its wave energy technology in San Pedro, California.

The Revocable Permit 25-05 by the Port of Los Angeles was executed on behalf of the Executive Director, Eugene D. Seroka on March 27, 2025.

This permit is the final approval required for Eco Wave Power to start construction of its pilot project, following it receiving a federal Nationwide Permit (NWP) 52 for Water-Based Renewable Energy Generation Pilot Projects granted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in November 2024.

With all necessary permits secured, the company is set to move forward with implementation, which is expected to be completed within two or three months.

The pilot project, co-funded by Shell Marine Renewable Energy (Shell MRE), marks a significant milestone in advancing clean energy solutions by utilizing wave power to generate electricity.

Under the permit, Eco Wave Power is authorized to utilize approximately 10,396 square feet of land and 2,016 square feet of water area for the installation and operation of its cutting-edge wave energy conversion system.

The project, developed in partnership with AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles, will involve installing up to eight wave energy floaters on the piles of an existing concrete wharf structure at Municipal Pier One.

An energy conversion unit, consisting of two 20-foot shipping containers, will be placed on the wharf deck and connected to the floaters. With the conversion unit already shipped and located on-site, Eco Wave Power plans to complete installation by the end of the second quarter of 2025.

"This permit represents a major step forward for Eco Wave Power's expansion into the U.S. market. We are excited to collaborate with the Port of Los Angeles, AltaSea, and Shell MRE to bring our innovative, sustainable energy technology to one of the most significant ports in the country,” said Inna Braverman, CEO of Eco Wave Power.

Related News

(Credit: Kraken Robotics)

Kraken Robotics Brings 3D at Depth Into Its Fold

Canadian marine technology company Kraken Robotics has completed the acquisition of 3D at Depth, a subsea services company…

Orbital's O2 tidal turbine (Credit: Orbital Marine Power)

Orbital Marine Gets LR Certification for O2-X Tidal Energy Turbine

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has awarded an International Electrotechnical Commission for Renewable Energy (IECRE) feasibility statement…

© Matvejs / Adobe Stock

Hellenic Cables, Asso.subsea Get Dunkerque Offshore Wind Farm’s Cabling Job

Hellenic Cables and Asso.subsea have secured a turnkey contract by Réseau de Transport d’ Électricité (RTE) to supply and…

Image courtesy VideoRay

VideoRay, BlueHalo Awarded $30.7M Navy Contract

VideoRay, a BlueHalo company, was awarded a $30,735,784 contract to provide systems engineering and support services for…

Argeo Venture vessel (Credit: Argeo)

Argeo Concludes Work for TotalEnergies Offshore Namibia

Norwegian offshore services company Argeo has completed deepwater work at TotalEnergies’ Venus project, offshore Namibia, taking somewhat longer than

© chungking / Adobe Stock

Twelve Scottish Firms Secure Place in Offshore Renewables Supply Chain Program

Twelve businesses in the North East of Scotland targeting success in the offshore renewable energy market have been selected…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Dr. Dawn Wright: Mapping the Deep and Charting New Frontiers
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news