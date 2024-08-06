 
New Wave Media

August 6, 2024

Italy Steps Up Its Fight to Tackle Its Blue Crab Problem

© Tamela / Adobe Stock

© Tamela / Adobe Stock

Italy on Tuesday appointed a special commissioner to tackle the spread of the blue crab, an aggressive species that is preying on local clams and threatening a lucrative part of national food production.

Originally from the western Atlantic, blue crabs have proliferated in several locations around the Italian coast, particularly in the Po river delta in the north, where attempts to curb numbers with large fishing campaigns have had little success.

Experts say the blue crabs probably arrived in Italy via shipping bilge water, but it is unclear why they are multiplying so fast or whether there could be a link to climate change.

"The blue crab has compromised some economic activities. But it risks above all to damage the whole sea ecosystem," Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida told a news conference, where he announced the appointment of commissioner Enrico Caterino.

Agriculture lobby group Coldiretti - which also represents the fishing industry - said in a statement the blue crab had so far caused around 100 million euros ($109 million) of damage, wiping out clam production in the northern Veneto and Emilia Romagna regions.

Italy is Europe's biggest producer of clams, and the third largest in the world behind China and South Korea, according to U.N. data from 2021. It is also home to "spaghetti alle vongole" (spaghetti with clams), a classic of Italian cuisine.

The government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni last year earmarked some 2.9 million euros ($3.2 million) to help businesses damaged by the blue crab.

"It is a catastrophe. We are at zero production. We are only catching crabs," said Paolo Mancin, head of the Fishermen's Cooperative of the Polesine, part of the Po delta.

Environment Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin voiced concerns that the predator may spill over to other parts of Italy from the eastern Adriatic Sea, whose waters have touched above average temperatures in recent weeks.

"Our aim is to reduce (the blue crabs) presence in the Adriatic and avoid a massive spread to other areas," the minister told reporters, without saying what kind of measures could be taken to tackle the invasive species.


($1 = 0.9166 euros)

(Reuters - Reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by David Holmes)

Related News

Dr. Jill Tupitza and doctoral student Allison Noble collect near-bottom water aboard Research Vessel Pelican to obtain oxygen measurements used to determine the size of the Gulf of Mexico hypoxic zone. (LUMCON/LSU, Cassandra Glaspie)

Gulf of Mexico Dead Zone More Than Double 2035 Target

NOAA-supported scientists have announced that this year’s Gulf of Mexico “dead zone”— an area of low to no oxygen that can…

ETAP Platform (Credit: BP)

BP Hires Subsea7, SLB’s OneSubsea Alliance for Murlach Oil and Gas Job

Subsea Integration Alliance, a global alliance between Subsea7 and SLB’s OneSubsea, has secured a ‘sizeable’ contract from BP for the engineering…

(Credit: Sulmara)

Sulmara Gets NZTC Funding Push for More Green USV Tech

Subsea specialist Sulmara has secured funding from the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) to develop an over-the-horizon (OTH)…

(File image: Arctic Rays)

Inkfish Acquires Arctic Rays

Subsea imaging tech company Arctic Rays was acquired by Inkfish, a newly established organization dedicated to providing…

© Grispb / Adobe Stock

Germany, Eight Other Baltic Sea Nations Seek to Jointly Buy Naval Mines

Germany and eight other countries on the Baltic Sea aim to jointly procure naval mines, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said on Tuesday…

© ScubaDiver / Adobe Stock

GFCR Greenlights $25M to Scale Up Coral Reef Resilience Efforts

Global Fund for Coral Reefs (GFCR) has announced over $25 million in grant funding to boost resilience efforts across coral…

Featured Companies

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news