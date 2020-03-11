iXblue Unveils Real-time Static Bathymetry Sonar

iXblue announced the launch of its new SeapiX-C solid-state 3D multibeam sonar. This new sonar offers real-time georeferenced static bathymetry capabilities to marine works operators for instant monitoring and decision-making.

“Increasing efficiency and reducing vessel-time is a key focus for all companies working in the Offshore industry. Because we strive to always bring new innovative solutions to support operators in their daily operations, we developed a unique static bathymetry solution dedicated to marine works,” explains Frédéric Mosca, Head of iXblue’s Sonar division. “Providing highly accurate and robust static bathymetry, SeapiX-C is a valuable solid-state seabed-mapping solution that brings about more efficient and flexible operations, as well as increased safety to marine works, and which is perfectly suited for challenging jack-up barges deployments and dredging operations.”

Offering a new static 3D imagery solution able to display the seabed in real-time during jack-up barges deployment, SeapiX-C enables operators to directly see where they are positioning the legs of the platforms, bringing higher efficiency and safety to deployment operations by removing the need for time-consuming and costly pre-lay diver operations. All real-time bathymetric results, platform information and other critical information are furthermore displayed within a single user-friendly interface to facilitate operations

SeapiX-C is also a valuable solution that aims to increase operational efficiency for dredging works by enabling real-time monitoring of construction or maintenance operations. With this new georeferenced static bathymetry capability, operators can observe and monitor their work directly into their existing dredging software, preventing ineffective or out of specifications dredging and reducing dredging-time.

SeapiX-C installed on a jack-up barge, ready for deployment (Photo: iXblue)