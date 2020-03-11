 
New Wave Media

March 11, 2020

iXblue Unveils Real-time Static Bathymetry Sonar

SeapiX-C provides reliable digital elevation model from a static standpoint (Photo: iXblue)

SeapiX-C provides reliable digital elevation model from a static standpoint (Photo: iXblue)

iXblue announced the launch of its new SeapiX-C solid-state 3D multibeam sonar. This new sonar offers real-time georeferenced static bathymetry capabilities to marine works operators for instant monitoring and decision-making.

“Increasing efficiency and reducing vessel-time is a key focus for all companies working in the Offshore industry. Because we strive to always bring new innovative solutions to support operators in their daily operations, we developed a unique static bathymetry solution dedicated to marine works,” explains Frédéric Mosca, Head of iXblue’s Sonar division. “Providing highly accurate and robust static bathymetry, SeapiX-C is a valuable solid-state seabed-mapping solution that brings about more efficient and flexible operations, as well as increased safety to marine works, and which is perfectly suited for challenging jack-up barges deployments and dredging operations.”

Offering a new static 3D imagery solution able to display the seabed in real-time during jack-up barges deployment, SeapiX-C enables operators to directly see where they are positioning the legs of the platforms, bringing higher efficiency and safety to deployment operations by removing the need for time-consuming and costly pre-lay diver operations. All real-time bathymetric results, platform information and other critical information are furthermore displayed within a single user-friendly interface to facilitate operations

SeapiX-C is also a valuable solution that aims to increase operational efficiency for dredging works by enabling real-time monitoring of construction or maintenance operations. With this new georeferenced static bathymetry capability, operators can observe and monitor their work directly into their existing dredging software, preventing ineffective or out of specifications dredging and reducing dredging-time.

SeapiX-C installed on a jack-up barge, ready for deployment (Photo: iXblue)

iXBluereal-time monitoring
Email

Related News

Morten Fon, President &amp; CEO, Jotun (left) and Geir Haaoy President &amp; CEO, Kongsberg (right). Image: Jotun

‘Hull Skate’ Your Way to Cleaner Hulls, Better Fuel Efficiency

When it come to ship efficiency and emission reduction, the next frontier is devising better means to keep hulls clean from…

(Photo: SCHOTTEL)

Research Vessel Atair to be Commissioned this Spring

A new liquefied natural gas (LNG) powered survey, wreck-search and research vessel built by German Naval Yards Kiel is currently…

Ocean Power Technologies’ PB3 PowerBuoy wave energy pictured with single point mooring integrating power and data transmission connected to a subsea battery solution and AUV charging station. Developed with Modus Seabed Intervention utilizing a Saab Seaeye Sabertooth AUV, the concept has been submitted for U.S. government development and demonstration project funding consideration. (Image: OPT)

New Subsea Resident Vehicle Solution Taking Shape

Ocean energy solutions innovator Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) said it it is working with joint development partners Modus…

SOI Executive Director Dr. Jyotika Virmani (Photo: XPRIZE)

Schmidt Appoints Virmani as Executive Director

The Schmidt Ocean Institute announced it has appointed Dr. Jyotika Virmani as its first Executive Director, to lead the global…

L3 Harris UK’s C-Worker 7 working with an ROV off the UK’s south coast. Photos from L3 Harris UK.

Marine Autonomy Above & Below the Water

Marine autonomous systems and combinations of such systems are being increasingly put to the test in the offshore space.

Saipem 7000 (Photo: Saipem)

Saipem Scoops $500+ Mln EPCI Contracts

Italian oilfield services firm Saipem reports it has been awarded several engineering, procurement, construction and installation…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Odom Hydrographic

Designing and manufacturing precision digital echo sounders for nearly 30 years, Teledyne Odom Hydrographic is the world leader in shallow water single and multibeam echo sounders. Stop by booth G100 to sign up for a live demonstration.

Teledyne Storm Cable

Teledyne Storm Cable designs and manufactures robust application tailored cables utilizing a wide variety of high performance components and materials to formulate solutions to solve critical application problems in the harshest of environments and complex electrical situations.

Teledyne CDL

Teledyne CDL is a global engineering company that designs and manufactures a variety of sensors including gyrocompasses, attitude and heading reference systems, and inertial navigation systems.

Teledyne Webb Research

Teledyne Webb Research designs and manufactures scientific instruments for oceanographic research and monitoring. Teledyne Webb Research specializes in three areas of ocean instrumentation: Neutrally buoyant, autonomous drifters and profilers, autonomous underwater gliding vehicles…

hunan unique steel pipe co.,ltd

Hunan Unique Steel Pipe Co.,Ltd(hereinafter referred to as Hunan Unique) is a subsidiary of Hunan Steel Industrial Corporation ,is a typical enterprise arising from China's reform and opening-up. The construction of Hunan Steel Industrial Corporation commenced…

EvoLogics GmbH

EvoLogics GmbH develops underwater information and communication systems based on bionic concepts, combining cutting edge engineering with the best ideas found in nature. The advanced product features have become enabling technologies for deep water exploration and production.

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Business Unit VP & General Manager and Marine Global Business Development

● Purcell International Group

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news