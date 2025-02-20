Japan's Tenchijin to Develop, Launch Satellite by '27

Tenchijin announced the launch of “Thermo Earth of Love Project," a proprietary satellite program to enhance surface temperature monitoring capabilities. The company's satellite is scheduled for launch in 2027.

Tenchijin has been using satellite data to tackle various societal challenges, including climate change mitigation, aging infrastructure, and urban planning. Tenchijin places particular importance on surface temperature data among the extensive range of satellite data.

Surface temperature has been one of the key satellite data types Tenchijin has worked with since its founding. As Tenchijin has collaborated with stakeholders such as agricultural producers, local governments, and water utilities to address their challenges, it has recognized the growing importance of this data. With increasingly severe summer heat waves in recent years, knowing air temperature and ground heat levels has become even more critical. Tenchijin believes that surface temperature data is essential for understanding the impacts of climate change, assessing disaster risks, and developing effective countermeasures.

Continuous observation and analysis of surface temperature from space allow us to reexamine the relationship between Earth and humanity from the ground up. By making surface temperature data a standard part of society and transforming it into solutions that enhance people's lives with greater safety and security, Tenchijin aims to contribute to a better future for the next generation.