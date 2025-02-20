Thursday, February 20, 2025
 
New Wave Media

February 20, 2025

Japan's Tenchijin to Develop, Launch Satellite by '27

AdobeStock Image By sdecoret

AdobeStock Image By sdecoret

Tenchijin announced the launch of “Thermo Earth of Love Project," a proprietary satellite program to enhance surface temperature monitoring capabilities. The company's satellite is scheduled for launch in 2027.

Tenchijin has been using satellite data to tackle various societal challenges, including climate change mitigation, aging infrastructure, and urban planning. Tenchijin places particular importance on surface temperature data among the extensive range of satellite data.

Surface temperature has been one of the key satellite data types Tenchijin has worked with since its founding. As Tenchijin has collaborated with stakeholders such as agricultural producers, local governments, and water utilities to address their challenges, it has recognized the growing importance of this data. With increasingly severe summer heat waves in recent years, knowing air temperature and ground heat levels has become even more critical. Tenchijin believes that surface temperature data is essential for understanding the impacts of climate change, assessing disaster risks, and developing effective countermeasures.

Continuous observation and analysis of surface temperature from space allow us to reexamine the relationship between Earth and humanity from the ground up. By making surface temperature data a standard part of society and transforming it into solutions that enhance people's lives with greater safety and security, Tenchijin aims to contribute to a better future for the next generation.

Related News

AdobeStock Image By khairulz

UNOLS FIC Call for Nominations Closes February 21

UNOLS is seeking nominations and applications to fill a Non-Operator vacancy on the Fleet Improvement Committee (FIC).The…

Source: LR

AiP Granted for Autonomous Subsea Inspection USV

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has granted Approval in Principle (AiP) to Brazilian company TideWise for its 24-metre uncrewed surface vessel (USV)…

Cofferdam_Image Courtesy_Subsea Global Solutions

SGS Completes In-Water Thruster Install, Rudder Bushing Replacement

Subsea Global Solutions has executed a complex in-water thruster installation and rudder bushing replacement, eliminating…

Dancing Krill

Chase, probe, embrace, flex, push. It’s probably too much information, but that is how krill mate.The behavior was recorded…

Source: EOMAP

Fugro Acquires Satellite Earth Observation Company

Fugro has acquired EOMAP GmbH & Co. KG (EOMAP), a service provider for mapping and monitoring marine and freshwater environments…

Image courtesy Glosten

Shipbuilding RFP Issued to Build Hydrogen-Hybrid Research Vessel

UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography issued a request for proposals (RFP) to select a shipyard for the final…

Featured Companies

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Canadian Shipwreck Hunters
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Damage Control Officer- Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news