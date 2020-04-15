 
April 15, 2020

Keppel O&M, EMA Launch Call for Smart Solutions in Offshore Sector

Singapore-based offshore rig builder Keppel Offshore & Marine has partnered up with Energy Market Authority (EMA) to develop energy solutions in the areas of distributed energy resources, digitalization and emerging low carbon alternatives.

As part of the $10 million partnership, EMA and Keppel O&M are launching a grant call for solutions relating to energy storage systems and smart power grids for the offshore and marine environment. 

"These solutions should seek to reduce overall energy usage and carbon footprint while enhancing overall operational efficiency. The grant call serves to encourage innovation and capability building for the wider industry ecosystem in Singapore. The insights derived from the grant call could be translated to potential solutions to enhance the grid," the companies said in a statement.

"Interested companies, research institutes and institutes of higher learning are welcome to participate. Shortlisted participants will have the opportunity to testbed their solutions through Keppel O&M’s Floating Living Lab (FLL), the first-of-its-kind offshore floating testbed in Singapore," Keppel said.

Expected to be operational by the end 2021, Keppel O&M’s FLL will provide a platform for the industry and the research community to testbed and commercialize promising power and technology solutions for the marine sector. 

The FLL will have Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) bunkering facilities for harbor crafts and small vessels. It will also house an embedded power generation system to power Keppel O&M’s operations, with excess electricity to be exported to the national grid.

Ngiam Shih Chun, Chief Executive of EMA, said, “We hope to develop innovative energy solutions for the marine sector through this partnership with Keppel O&M. We are seeking solutions that incorporate the use of cleaner energy, optimise energy consumption and reduce carbon emissions. By doing so, we are building Singapore’s Energy Story by co-creating solutions for a more sustainable energy future with stakeholders.”

Chris Ong, Chief Executive Officer of Keppel O&M, said, “We are pleased to be able to partner EMA on developing innovative solutions for the energy and marine space. Our use of digitalisation and data analytics will reduce energy waste and increase the use of cleaner energy. The insights gleaned can also help us develop integrated solutions across the Keppel Group for sustainable urbanisation. 

Our Floating Living Lab will help to reduce our carbon footprint by leveraging and test bedding clean floating energy solutions. At the same time, it enables Keppel O&M to provide power for our own operations, support customers in delivering cleaner power, grow our LNG bunkering services and improve the efficiency of the current supply chain, while extending our gas offerings in the floating power segment. Keppel’s drive to provide clean floating energy solutions will complement EMA’s work in ensuring energy sustainability.”

Applications are now open and will close on 24 June 2020, 1200hrs, Singapore time (UTC +08:00). Proposals and all accompanying attachments are to be submitted to EMA_Enterprise_Development@ema.gov.sg.

