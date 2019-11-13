Kongsberg Fishery Simulator for Greenland

Nine commercial fishery companies have donated in total $471,587 to Danish training institute, the Greenland Maritime Center, for investment in a state-of-the-art K-Sim Fishery simulator from Kongsberg Digital.



A first of its kind in the Kingdom of Denmark, the K-Sim Fishery simulator will enable students to gain vital competence in diverse fishery situations, including aft deck operations, and is scheduled for installation in 2020.

Introduced by Kongsberg Digital in 2018, K-Sim Fishery is based on sophisticated K-Sim Navigation simulator technology, with added functionality and instruments specific to commercial fishing, including Kongsberg Maritime (Simrad) echo sounders, sonars and trawl monitoring systems.

Reflecting Kongsberg Digital’s ability to adapt to customer requirements, the new K-Sim Fishery simulator will be built upon one of Greenland Maritime Center’s existing K-Sim Navigation bridge simulators. The upgrade will include a highly detailed fishing vessel model with advanced hydrodynamic modelling for ultimate realism in behavior and a new customized sailing area to accommodate exercises in Greenland waters.

Additionally, the extension will feature new consoles and instruments for training on maneuvering, fish finding and fish catching. Included are also instruments for aft-deck operations, to address the risk elements associated with working outside on the stern of the vessel.

The companies donating and enabling Greenland Maritime Center to augment its Commercial Fisheries Maritime Safety and Maritime Safety for Skilled Commercial Fishermen courses are; Royal Greenland, Polar Seafood, Arctic Prime Fisheries, Ice Trawl Greenland, Niisa Trawl, Qajaq Trawl, Qaleralik, Sigguk A/S and Sikuaq Trawl



