February 6, 2026

Kongsberg Gruppen Q4 Beats Forecast

Norway's Kongsberg Gruppen reported a bigger than expected rise in operating profit for the fourth quarter and said its order backlog had increased by 11% in the final three months of 2025.

Earnings before interest and tax rose by 42% to 2.46 billion Norwegian crowns ($251.57 million) in the October to December quarter from the same period of 2024, beating the 2.07 billion crowns predicted in an LSEG poll of analysts.

Kongsberg and its rivals have seen a boost in orders as Europe ramps up its military spending at a time of war in Ukraine and as U.S. President Donald Trump demands that NATO allies take more responsibility for the continent's defences.

"We are experiencing high demand for our solutions in a world undergoing significant change, and we have established a robust foundation for the continued development," Kongsberg CEO Geir Haoy said in a statement.

Kongsberg Gruppen, maker of the Joint Strike Missile air defence system, increased its order backlog to 157.4 billion crowns at the end of 2025 from 142.3 billion in the third quarter, its report showed.

The group's share price has risen 24% year-to-date.

The company is due to spin off its civilian-focused Kongsberg Maritime unit in April.

(Reuters)

