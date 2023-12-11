Monday, December 11, 2023
 
New Wave Media

December 11, 2023

Kraken Wins Seabed Survey Contract in Australia

Kraken KATFISH - High Speed Towed SAS and ALARS aboard survey vessel. Image couresty Kraken

Kraken Robotics Inc. will supply high-resolution seabed mapping sonar service to Precision Hydrographic Services (PHS), a customer supporting the Australian Department of Defence.  The Australian Department of Defence has awarded PHS a program to collect Hydrographic High Resolution Route Surveys (RS) for a number of Australian ports. The purpose of the RS is to enable the collection of Maritime Geospatial Information (MGI) to support maritime domain awareness through the acquisition of high-resolution seabed foundation data and associated oceanographic data.

Under the scope of Kraken’s contract, a KATFISH high-speed survey/detection solution will be used to acquire high-resolution route surveys of Australian ports. The survey campaign will take place between January and May 2024. This contract follows the results of a successful in-country demonstration of KATFISH for the customer in Q1 of this year and the purchase of a KATFISH system by the RAN in Q2.

