Kraken inks $2.7m in Sonar, Subsea Battery Contracts

Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX-V: PNG, OTCQB: KRKNF) received contracts totalling $2.7m for subsea batteries and synthetic aperture sonar systems (SAS). The SAS sensor contracts represent two new customers, continuing the growth of Kraken's list of users. One customer is a European Research Institute operating next-generation AUVs, and the other is a NATO member country in underwater defense applications. Deliveries will occur in 2024.

