US Navy to Test L3Harris UUV

L3Harris Technologies will provide an unmanned undersea vehicle (UUV) for expeditionary undersea missions for U.S. military.



The U.S.Navy and the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), which accelerates commercial technology to solve national security solutions, has awarded an Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) to L3Harris for the U.S. Navy’s Next Generation Small-Class Maritime Expeditionary Mine Countermeasures Unmanned Undersea Vehicle (MEMUUV) program.

This award includes the delivery and testing of an Iver4 - 900 PW UUV and two field swappable modular payload sections, including real aperture and synthetic aperture sonars. Additional sensors, swappable battery chemistries, and data solutions are included with the prototype system to provide U.S. military forces with a highly capable UUV that can detect, classify, localize, and identify targets on the ocean floor and in the water column in support of Expeditionary Mine Countermeasures (ExMCM), Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), and undersea search operations.