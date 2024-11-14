Friday, November 15, 2024
 
HX Launches Education Program for Antarctic Passengers

Source: HX

HX (formerly known as Hurtigruten Expeditions) has partnered with the University of Tasmania, Australia, and its Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies (IMAS) on a training program for Antarctic cruise passengers.

For the first time, HX’s guests and expedition teams will have the opportunity to explore Antarctic and polar science with world-leading researchers in a university-developed program that blends immersive learning with real-world experiences – with the online course being able to be accessed anywhere in the world.

Participants will experience an enriched journey through the wonders of the polar region of Antarctica and will receive an official University of Tasmania certificate on completion of the course.

The University and HX will launch the program to both guests and staff starting in the late 2024 season. The course offers roughly four hours of content. Topics include:

• The human history of Antarctica

• Who owns Antarctica? The Antarctic Treaty System

• The Southern Ocean

• Ice core studies

• Wildlife and ecological communities

• Climate change

• Citizen science

• Living, working and travelling responsibly in Antarctica.

HX has hosted over 30 scientists and UTAS-related university students on polar expeditions over the last three years to work on scientific and social science projects. This is part of HX’s ongoing science support program that provides over 1,800 free cabin and cruise nights to scientists and research students each year, an initiative that’s part of the expedition company’s ongoing and significant focus on sustainability.

