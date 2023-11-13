Tuesday, November 14, 2023
 
New Wave Media

November 13, 2023

DOE Launches $1.7 Million Marine Energy Prize

© Alex / Adobe Stock

© Alex / Adobe Stock

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has launched the Powering the Blue Economy™: Power at Sea Prize, which will award up to $1.7 million to competitors to advance technologies that use marine energy to power ocean-based activities.

Next-generation maritime or “blue” technologies are moving farther offshore to capture data across the ocean. Applications may include ocean-observing devices, aquaculture installations, and much more, and all require access to consistent, locally available power. The prize challenges competitors to meet this need by identifying new, innovative, and feasible marine energy concepts that harness the power of the ocean.

“Marine energy technologies have incredible potential to power systems out at sea that serve broad societal needs, like collecting data about our vast and largely unexplored oceans,” said Jeff Marootian, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy. “I’m excited to see the inventive concepts competitors develop and how they can help advance our goal to achieve net-zero emissions across all sectors of our economy by 2050.”

Concepts can power any off-grid use in the ocean with marine energy, which includes power from waves, tides, and ocean currents. To accelerate the commercialization of the nascent marine energy industry, competitors’ concepts should have a high potential for eventual deployment at sea.

Over two phases, the Power at Sea Prize will incentivize competitors to develop novel, marine energy-powered concepts by choosing at least one integration challenge specific to the blue economy:

Access: How does the solution help to reduce the high cost or limited opportunities for service, maintenance, and/or intervention?

Deployment duration: How does the solution improve the deployment duration at sea?

Energy storage: How does the solution improve the capabilities currently limited by battery capacity?

Environmental/ecological impact: How does the solution minimize the negative effects of interactions with local flora and fauna?

Harsh operational conditions: How does the solution address operations in challenging conditions and unwanted growth of marine organisms?

Hybridization with other renewable energy resources: How does the solution utilize marine energy to address power gaps caused by intermittency of other non-marine renewable energy resources?

Suitability of power: How does the solution maximize efficiency?

The first phase, CONCEPT, will center on developing teams and sound concepts, awarding up to 20 winners from a cash prize pool of up to $200,000. Concepts in early stages of development are welcome—from a system, subsystem, or component that has not yet been developed to those that have had some previous work completed up to the prototype stage. The CONCEPT phase is now open for submissions and will close on July 26, 2024.

The second phase, DEVELOP, aims to better position competitors for continued technology development following the prize. Up to 20 DEVELOP phase winners will be selected and share a cash prize pool of up to $1.5 million.

This prize supports the goals of the DOE Water Power Technologies Office (WPTO)’s Powering the Blue Economy initiative. It is funded by WPTO and is administered by DOE’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries Office of Aquaculture, NOAA-led U.S. Integrated Ocean Observing System, NOAA Ocean Acidification Program, NOAA’s National Sea Grant College Program, and DOE’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory also provide technical support.

Related News

Exail, Kongsberg Partner Up on Long Baseline (LBL) Subsea Positioning Solutions

Exail and Kongsberg Discovery said Tuesday they were collaborating in the field of Long Baseline (LBL) subsea positioning solutions.

Credit: Glosten

Glosten, Siemens Energy Select Key Equipment Vendors for World's First Hydrogen-hybrid Research Vessel

Naval architecture and marine engineering firm Glosten and Siemens Energy have selected Ballard Power Systems and Chart Industries…

Credit: TenneT

Artificial Reefs Deployed in Dutch North Sea to Boost Marine Life Around Offshore Wind Farms

Dutch transmission system operator TenneT, in collaboration with contractor Equans/Smulders,  has installed several artificial…

(Photo: Ocean Exploration Trust)

OET Testing New ROV Cameras for 3D Model Making

On October 22, the Ocean Exploration Trust (OET) launched a 14-day expedition aboard exploration vessel Nautilus to survey…

(Photo: HII)

US Navy Orders Up to 200 UUVs from HII for $347 Million

The U.S. Navy has placed an order for as many as 200 small unmanned undersea vehicles (SUUV) in a deal potentially worth…

Coast Guard marine safety engineers assigned to the Marine Safety Center, working for the Marine Board of Investigation for the Titan submersible case, conduct a survey of the aft titanium endcap from Titan in the North Atlantic Ocean October 1, 2023. The endcap was recently recovered from the seafloor and successfully transferred to a U.S. port for analysis. (Photo: U.S. National Transportation Safety Board)

Titan Submersible Debris and Human Remains Recovered from the Seafloor

The U.S. Coast Guard on Tuesday said its engineers recovered remaining debris and presumed human remains from the imploded…

Featured Companies

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.
Efforts to map the world’s oceans are ramping up, with new and emerging technologies leading the way.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

PopEye: Autonomous Anchoring for Large Commercial Vessels
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news