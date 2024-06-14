 
New Wave Media

June 14, 2024

MacArtney's GreenLink Tech Picked for First Grid-Linked Wave Energy Test Site in US

MacArtney's GreenLink terminations have been selected to connect innovative wave energy technologies to the grid at the PacWave South wave energy test site, being built offshore Oregon.

The PacWave South, run by Oregon State University (OSU) in partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy and the State of Oregon, is being developed for testing and optimizing marine energy devices in open-ocean environments, driving the application of wave energy as a reliable power source.

To ensure reliable grid connectivity from each berth to the shore-based facility, OSU and its selected prime marine contractor for the system manufacture, delivery and installation, RT Casey, collaborated with MacArtney to choose the proven GreenLink dry-mate solution.

This will terminate the four dedicated PacWave South’s subsea power and fibre optic cables and connect client-supplied dynamic cables or umbilicals.

MacArtney will supply five half GreenLink terminations for the four power transmission cables, including the termination work. Four are allocated to the test site and one to mate and test them.

MacArtney’s technicians will help install and test the GreenLink terminations onsite with cable supplier Nexans.

RT Casey will be overseeing the installation and testing of the GreenLink terminations onto the subsea cable in Norway at the cable factory, transportation of cable and connectors to Oregon, and the safe subsea installation of GreenLink from their cable installation vessel to the sea floor for future system connectivity.

"We have a proven concept and a proven connector for harsh marine conditions already operative in global projects. Our end-to-end approach - from concept to installation - ensures we supply fit-for-purpose solutions based on years of research, development, and field deployment,” Don Bryan, General Manager at MacArtney, Pacific Northwest Operations, states:

The PacWave South, a full-scale test facility featuring four offshore test berths, will provide the necessary infrastructure for U.S. and international wave energy innovators to test and supply the electricity grid with alternative power sources.

The project received significant investment from the U.S. Department of Energy to support the development of wave energy conversion technologies. It covers an area of two square nautical miles and is licensed to support testing up to 20 commercial-scale wave energy devices.

Construction of PacWave South is currently underway and should be competed by late 2024. Grid-connected testing in expected to start in the spring or summer of 2025.

