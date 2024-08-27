MacArtney, Sea-Bird Scientific Sign Distribution Agreement

MacArtney announced a partnership to distribute Sea-Bird Scientific's comprehensive precision instruments, extending their collaboration to support ocean science, naval, and marine offshore customers while also broadening the range of ROTV integration options.

"The collaboration between MacArtney and Sea-Bird Scientific is essential in providing comprehensive, expertly crafted solutions to meet the diverse needs of our customers," says Sea-Bird Scientific's Global Channel Sales Manager, Eduardo Ramirez. "By leveraging our combined expertise and broad scope, we ensure impactful offerings to enhance performance and reliability across the oceanographic sector."

Known for their high-end, market-leading accuracy, Sea-Bird Scientific's instruments are engineered to withstand some of the harshest marine environments. This new distribution agreement encompasses a wide array of equipment, such as a variety of sensors, water samplers, and auxiliary products, all designed to deliver unparalleled precision in measurements.

The contract covers distribution in Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Denmark, with MacArtney serving as an integrator partner for global projects.