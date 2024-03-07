MacGregor Gets Large Crane Order for Prysmian’s New Cable Layer

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has received a large order for three cranes that will be installed onboard a new cable laying vessel (CLV) being built for Prysmian by shipbuilder Vard.

MacGregor will deliver a 100-tonne active heave-compensated (AHC) crane, a 20T Offshore crane and a 3T deck crane to Prysmian, to equip the Italian owner’s third NB970 CLV from Vard.

The crane supply scheduled for the third quarter of 2025.

In addition, MacGregor has been contracted to supply its OnWatch solution, including 24/7 technical service support worldwide.

Developed for advanced subsea operations, the 191-meter-long Prysmian CLV will be capable of complex installation works, including simultaneous lay and burial with heavy-duty ploughs.

It is equipped with cutting-edge DP3 positioning and seakeeping systems. At 19,000 tonnes, the vessel will take its place among the highest cable loading capacity ships in the market.

“This is a significant order for MacGregor’s offshore handling business, and we are pleased to supply Vard with yet another package of our high-performance cranes,” said Pasi Lehtonen, Senior Vice President, Offshore Solutions at MacGregor.

The initial phase of construction on the new vessel will take place at Vard Shipyards Romania – Tulcea, with completion in Norway and handover to the owner due by the beginning of 2027.