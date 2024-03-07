 
New Wave Media

March 7, 2024

MacGregor Gets Large Crane Order for Prysmian’s New Cable Layer

Vard cable layer for Prysmian (Credit: Vard)

Vard cable layer for Prysmian (Credit: Vard)

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has received a large order for three cranes that will be installed onboard a new cable laying vessel (CLV) being built for Prysmian by shipbuilder Vard.

MacGregor will deliver a 100-tonne active heave-compensated (AHC) crane, a 20T Offshore crane and a 3T deck crane to Prysmian, to equip the Italian owner’s third NB970 CLV from Vard.

The crane supply scheduled for the third quarter of 2025.

In addition, MacGregor has been contracted to supply its OnWatch solution, including 24/7 technical service support worldwide.

Developed for advanced subsea operations, the 191-meter-long Prysmian CLV will be capable of complex installation works, including simultaneous lay and burial with heavy-duty ploughs.

It is equipped with cutting-edge DP3 positioning and seakeeping systems. At 19,000 tonnes, the vessel will take its place among the highest cable loading capacity ships in the market.

“This is a significant order for MacGregor’s offshore handling business, and we are pleased to supply Vard with yet another package of our high-performance cranes,” said Pasi Lehtonen, Senior Vice President, Offshore Solutions at MacGregor.

The initial phase of construction on the new vessel will take place at Vard Shipyards Romania – Tulcea, with completion in Norway and handover to the owner due by the beginning of 2027.

Related News

(Photo: U.S. Central Command)

Rubymar Sinking Puts Coral Reefs At Risk

When the Rubymar sank in the Red Sea after a Houthi attack, the ship went down carrying 21,000-tonnes of fertiliser which…

(Credit: Harland & Wolff Group)

Harland & Wolff Inks Five-Year Contract with Global Oil Services Company

Harland & Wolff Group has signed a five-year master services agreement for the fabrication of large structures with oil services…

Trion FPU (Credit: Wood)

US Supplier to Provide Subsea Wellhead Systems for Woodside’s Trion

U.S. offshore energy industry equipment maker Dril-Quip has been selected to supply the subsea wellhead systems for the Woodside…

Skandi Hera vessel (Credit: DOF Group)

DOF Secures $13M Offshore Wind Export Cable Repair Job

Norwegian offshore vessel operator DOF Group has been awarded a contract by an international energy operator to repair an…

(Credit: Boskalis)

ROVOP Partners Up with Boskalis to Boost Subsea Services Across Energy Industry

UK-based remotely operated vehicle (ROV) solutions provider ROVOP has formed global partnership with Boskalis’ subsidiary…

(Credit: SubseaPartner)

SubseaPartner Secures Diving Intervention Contract with Equinor

Norwegian diving contractor SubseaPartner has secured a long-term frame agreement with energy giant Equinor for diving intervention…

Featured Companies

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

“All in the [Gallaudet] Family”
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Vessel Operations Manager

● GOLDEN GATE BRIDGE, HIGHWAY AND TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT ● Larkspur, CA, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news