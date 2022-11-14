 
New Wave Media

November 14, 2022

Magseis Fairfield Wins 4D OBN Deal in North Sea

Marine seismic data acquisition company Magseis Fairfield said Monday it had signed an agreement with a repeat customer for a 4D OBN project in the North Sea with options for additional work. 

The project is scheduled to start in Q2 2023, with an expected duration of approximately one month, using the Z700 technology.

“We are pleased that we have, in good collaboration with one of our key clients, concluded on a program that further builds on a strong backlog for 2023 season,” says Carel Hooijkaas, CEO in Magseis Fairfield.

Magseis Fairfield did not say who the client was. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed, either.

The company is in the process of being acquired by the Norwegian seismic data firm TGS. TGS last week launched a mandatory offer to acquire all the shares in Magseis Fairfield that are not already owned by TGS. TGS will pay NOK 8.08 in cash per share in Magseis Fairfield as part of the mandatory offer.

Related News

According to TMC, the Allseas-designed pilot collector vehicle awaits deployment from the Hidden Gem during the first integrated system trials in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean since the 1970s. -©TMC

TMC's NORI, Allseas Lift 3,000t of Seabed Nodules from Pacific Ocean

TMC, the company that describes itself as an explorer of the world’s largest estimated undeveloped source of critical battery metals…

Image courtesy Greensea

MTR100 Spotlight: Greensea Systems, Inc.

The MTR100 is a look at the 100 leading companies, technologies and people in the global subsea sector. In the September/October edition…

The R/V David Packard will usher in a new era for MBARI’s work. The new state-of-the-art research vessel is currently under construction in Vigo, Spain. MBARI will welcome the new vessel into its fleet in late 2023. Illustration: Glosten © 2021 MBARI

R/V David Packard to Sport Sonardyne’s Ranger 2 USBL

Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) selected Sonardyne's deepwater positioning tech for 50-m long R/V David Packard…

Copyright Freesurf/AdobeStock

NOCs Scientist Find "Staggering" Sea Level Rise in the Med

Scientists from the National Oceanography Centre have discovered a substantial rise in sea-levels in the Mediterranean Sea…

Nord Stream gas leak photographed by the Swedish Coast Guard on September 27

50-meter Section Missing from Damaged Nord Stream Pipeline

Damage to the Nord Stream gas pipeline from Russia to Europe was caused by powerful explosions, Danish police said on Tuesday…

©Elaine Maslin

Celtic Sea Floating Wind in Focus

The Celtic Sea is well positioned to maximize its position as an early hub for floating offshore wind. Still, it’s’ going…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
MTR’s Hydrographic annual explores the latest work from around the world to gather, retrieve and process subsea information more effectively and efficiently
Read the Magazine

USVs Line up for Offshore Wind Work

High Definition Hydrographic Survey in Extreme Tidal Sites

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Steward

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Deck Engineer Machinist - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news