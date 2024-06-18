 
New Wave Media

June 18, 2024

Oil and Gas Majors Start Next Phase of Pioneering OD OBN Project

  • Field test image of the Saipem FlatFish placed above the OD OBN harvesting data using optical communications (Credit: Sonardyne)
  • OD OBN, showing its acoustic and optical communication interface on top (Credit: Sonardyne)
  • Field test image of the Saipem FlatFish placed above the OD OBN harvesting data using optical communications (Credit: Sonardyne) Field test image of the Saipem FlatFish placed above the OD OBN harvesting data using optical communications (Credit: Sonardyne)
  • OD OBN, showing its acoustic and optical communication interface on top (Credit: Sonardyne) OD OBN, showing its acoustic and optical communication interface on top (Credit: Sonardyne)

The next phase of the On Demand Ocean Bottom Node (OD OBN) project, involving Sonardyne, Shell, Petrobras and SENAI CIMATEC, has started offshore Brazil, which could result in the development of next generation of geophysical monitoring systems in the offshore oil and gas industry.

The project, which began in 2018, involves a collaboration between industry partners including Shell Brasil Petróleo, Petrobras and SENAI CIMATEC and is supported under the Research Development and Infrastructure funding clause of the Brazilian National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

These highly innovative nodes might lead to the next generation of geophysical monitoring systems in the offshore oil and gas industry.

Using Sonardyne’s proprietary optical and acoustic communications technologies, and drawing on its extensive experience of seabed monitoring, OD OBN expects to provide a versatile, lower cost, more resilient solution for time-lapse seismic and subsidence monitoring of producing reservoirs with better data and the capacity to be placed on the ocean floor for up to five years without human intervention.

The idea is that data from these nodes can be extracted using Sonardyne’s through water optical communications system to a nearby Autonomous Underwater Vehicle such as ‘Flatfish’ which was developed by Saipem and SENAI CIMATEC under another ANP funded program sponsored by Shell and Petrobras.

This latest phase was confirmed by the signing of contracts between SENAI CIMATEC and Petrobras in August 2023 and between Shell, SENAI CIMATEC, and Sonardyne in April 2024, to produce a pilot array of 600 prototype nodes expected to be deployed towards the end of 2025 at a preselected field offshore Brazil.

This pilot array is planned to be manufactured at a newly created pilot plant facility constructed by SENAI CIMATEC at CIMATEC PARK, in an industrial region called Camaçari, close to the city of Salvador in Brazil.

The pilot plant has a design capacity to produce 600 nodes per year, featuring state of the art facilities including specialist parts machining and metals treatment, surface mount electronics production, a large and flexible manufacturing area and various environmental and functional testing apparatus, all of which are required to turn raw materials into completed nodes.

“We have been developing the enabling technologies for semi-permanent seabed seismic and subsidence monitoring nodes for over a decade and are therefore naturally delighted that they will soon be used in the world’s first large scale field wide test.

“Our sincere thanks go to our research partners in Shell, Petrobras and SENAI CIMATEC for supporting this program since its inception several years ago,” said Shaun Dunn, Projects Director, Sonardyne.

Shell and Petrobras have been trialing OD OBN prototypes during conventional OBN seismic campaigns, including at Sapinhoá and Itapu, in over 2,000 meters of water off the coast of Brazil.

The involvement of Petrobras, the state-owned Petroleum company of Brazil, has played a key part in the development of OD OBN and they intend to take delivery of the pilot array on completion for deployment at a jointly operated offshore field in the pre-salt region to the south of Rio de Janeiro.

“The OD OBN technology will be important in the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions during our seismic acquisition operations offshore. Besides that, it will provide a higher level of automation in our seismic field activities which will lead Petrobras and partners to be more efficient in reservoir seismic monitoring processes in the Brazilian pre-salt area,” said Alexandre Silva, Senior Geophysicist Advisor of the Research Centre of Petrobras (CENPES).

Production of the pilot array at CIMATEC PARK is expected to start later in 2024 and to involve the employment of a new workforce that will be recruited mainly from the local area and trained in the specialist skills required for high-volume manufacturing and testing of nodes that will be deployed and used for prolonged periods in the harshest of marine environments.

Related News

Triton FPSO (Credit: Dana Petroleum)

Dana Petroleum Hires Subsea7 for North Sea Field Job

UK-based oil and gas company Dana Petroleum has awarded a contract to Subsea7 for the provision of subsea services for the Bittern field development…

(Credit: Green Marine UK)

New JV Starts Decom Ops for OpenHydro’s Tidal Energy Test Platform Off Orkney

Scottish firms Ocean Kinetics and Green Marine (UK) have formed a joint venture partnership to decommission OpenHydro’s tidal…

(Credit: OPT)

OPT Ships First Set of WAM-Vs to Sulmara

U.S.-based marine power, data, and services company Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) has delivered first set of new unmanned…

(Photo: South Korea Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy)

First Korean-built Geophysical Exploration Vessel Commissioned

South Korea's first domestically built geophysical exploration research vessel was commissioned during a ceremony at Pohang…

Eagle Explorer vessel (Credit: SeaBird Exploration)

SeaBird Exploration Wins OBN Source Work for Its Eagle Explorer

Norwegian marine seismic survey services firm Seabird Exploration has received a letter of award (LoA) for OBN source work…

Sapura Ônix on its way to Atlanta Field (Credit: Enauta)

Sapura Ônix Heads to Atlanta Field to Install Subsea Equipment

The specialized vessel Sapura Ônix is on its way to Atlanta Field in Santos Basin, offshore Brazil, where it will carry out…

Featured Companies

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Teledyne RD Instruments Measure Ocean Waves from a Subsurface Mooring in Deep Water
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Assistant Engineer (D)

● NOAA

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news