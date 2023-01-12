Friday, January 13, 2023
 
New Wave Media

January 12, 2023

Marine Robotics Tech Firm GreenSea Systems Starts Off 2023 with Key New Hires

Greensea PM Team led by Laura Krahn ©Greensea

Greensea PM Team led by Laura Krahn ©Greensea

Marine robotics technology company Greensea Systems on Thursday shared its latest additions to the team, and its implementation of a more agile delivery methodology for its Program Management (PM) team, led by Laura Krahn.

Krahn joined Greensea in 2022 with her experience of building an agile team to lead the software development life cycle and advance technology development.

"My vision is that Greensea’s PM team must function as a team. Everyone comes with his/her own set of skills, and we need to work together to bridge gaps and provide support to each other across all of our various initiatives, in order for all of us to be successful,”  Krahn said. 

"During my first few months on the job, I’ve worked hard with each of the program managers to understand the complexities of the projects that they are working on, and to help them develop implementation plans in collaboration with engineering staff, turning the strategic vision and whiteboard drawings into software that debuts new and innovative features and functionality.”

She adds: “We’ve added several new Program Managers that have immediately put their experience and expertise to work. Jeff Guyette has joined to lead the OEM program, working alongside new PM hire, Mark Cerbo on the OPENSEA Program. I’ve been able to bring some key employees onto my team, including David Pearson, who has stepped up from Senior Robotics Engineer to Program Manager, Autonomous Systems, and Niels Huisman as Program Manager, Science and Academic Vehicles. They bring extensive experience of our open architecture software, coupled with experience in managing teams.

"We recently hired Andrew Papin into the PM group. Andrew is a Certified Scrum Product Owner (CSPO) who will play a key role by working with Program Managers to increase their proficiency with agile best practices. Rounding out the additions to staff, we were able to bring Dennis Doan onboard through the DOD SkillBridge program, which connects military service members with participating businesses to provide a smooth transition from military to the private sector. 

"Bringing Dennis onboard has helped achieve our goal of operating programs seamlessly despite the absence of any staff member. This will enable Greensea Program Manager of EOD Technologies, Pete Kerson, to answer the call of duty, and fulfill his deployment overseas with the US Navy SEALs as a reservist. Doan served in the US Navy as an Explosive Ordnance Disposal Chief for more than 14 years, and can effectively step into the EOD program during Kerson’s deployment from day one.”

Greensea said its Program Managers are responsible for the timely and accurate delivery of technology to Greensea’s customers and are  committed to advancing the technology of ocean robotics across the full landscape of commercial marine, offshore energy, ocean scientific shipping and maritime industries.

Related News

Credit: Pipeshield (File image)

New Contracts for Tekmar's Pipeshield, Subsea Innovation

Offshore services firm Tekmar Group said Tuesday that its group companies Pipeshield International Limited and Subsea Innovation…

Image from Yves Ponçon, Bioglider project coordinator.

New Tech Frontiers for Ocean Gliders

Expanding the amount of work that gliders can do was a key topic at this year’s Marine Autonomous Technology Showcase.Building…

Swooping in a constant figure of eight motion accelerates the kite through the water considerably faster than the actual flow speed and generates electricity several hundred times greater than from a stationary turbine. Photo courtesy Minesto

"Go Fly a Kite": Falcon ROV Flies Kites Underwater to Create Power

Flying kites underwater to generate electricity is an innovative renewable energy concept being installed in the Faroe Islands…

Gregor Scott - ©Havfram

Havfram Subsea Names UK Managing Director

Havfram Subsea has appointed Gregor Scott as Managing Director for the company’s UK operation.Over the last 10 years, Scott…

©Ashtead Technology

Ashtead Technology Buys Hiretech

UK-based subsea equipment rental and solutions company Ashtead Technology has acquired Aberdeenshire-based Hiretech. Hiretech is an equipment rental…

©Illustration only - Credit: Fokke/AdobeStock

Offshore Wind: CrossWind Taps KBR for Energy Storage Project

KBR has won a contract to provide engineering services for an offshore energy storage project for CrossWind, a joint venture…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…
Subsea vehicles are the workhorses of subsea exploration, and in this edition MTR explores the technologies and technique that are helping to deliver increased presence and improved quality and speed of data delivery from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

How to Choose the Best Inertial Solution for your Application and Accuracy Needs

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news