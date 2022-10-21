 
New Wave Media

October 21, 2022

MBARI to Transfer Research Vessel to Florida Institute of Oceanography

MBARI’s Western Flyer will take on a new life as a sailing classroom for the Florida Institute of Oceanography. (Photo: MBARI)

MBARI’s Western Flyer will take on a new life as a sailing classroom for the Florida Institute of Oceanography. (Photo: MBARI)

MBARI revealed plans to grant its 25-year-old research vessel Western Flyer to the University of South Florida where the vessel will begin a new life as a sailing classroom for the university's Florida Institute of Oceanography (FIO).

“We’re thrilled the Western Flyer will be sailing on to an exciting new chapter at the Florida Institute of Oceanography,” said MBARI President and CEO Chris Scholin. “The ocean plays a vital role in sustaining life on Earth. With the Western Flyer, the Florida Institute of Oceanography can inspire new ocean explorers who will help us better understand our amazing blue planet and preserve it for future generations.”

“I can’t think of a better new home for the Western Flyer than the Florida Institute of Oceanography and no better new vocation than ocean education,” said Julie Packard, who chairs MBARI’s board of trustees and is executive director of the Monterey Bay Aquarium—MBARI’s education and conservation partner. “The Western Flyer will help make careers in ocean science, engineering, and conservation more accessible to everyone who is passionate about the sea.”

Western Flyer will play a key role as FIO provides students with a mix of at-sea and on-shore training and mentoring that will build ocean science, engineering and maritime trade skills. The new program will focus on engaging students from historically black colleges and universities, minority-serving institutions, and tribal colleges. “The Florida Institute of Oceanography is thrilled to help write the next chapter of the Western Flyer’s story. We see tremendous opportunity to use this floating classroom to increase access to marine science and build a future ocean STEM workforce that reflects a rich diversity of people, backgrounds, and experiences,” said FIO Director Monty Graham.

Constructed in 1996 with a twin hull design, the 117-foot SWATH vessel represented David Packard’s vision of developing innovative new platforms to better access and explore the ocean. The ship was also specially constructed as a platform to deploy, operate, and recover remotely operated vehicles (ROV). For much of its time at MBARI the Western Flyer worked together with the Doc Ricketts—MBARI’s ROV capable of exploring to depths of 4,000 meters.

After more than 500 research cruises, the Western Flyer completed its final mission earlier this month in Monterey Bay and leaves behind a rich legacy of accomplishments: from mapping the seafloor of Monterey Canyon to discovering magnificent coral gardens at Sur Ridge to identifying more than 200 new species, including a remarkable crown jelly, a harp sponge, and even a new species of bone-eating worms named in honor of the Western Flyer. During its quarter-century at MBARI, the Western Flyer traveled beyond its home base of Monterey Bay, allowing researchers to study underwater volcanoes around Hawaii, the history of earthquakes and tsunamis in the Cascadia Subduction Zone along the Oregon coast, and hydrothermal vents in the Pescadero Basin in Mexico’s Gulf of California.

The formal transfer of the vessel will take place on November 15. After undergoing shipyard maintenance, the Western Flyer will sail to St. Petersburg, Fla., via the Panama Canal in early January 2023.

MBARI’s science operations will continue aboard the research vessel Rachel Carson while construction of a new state-of-the-art research vessel is underway at Freire Shipyard in Vigo, Spain. The R/V David Packard will join MBARI’s fleet in late 2023.

Related News

Image for illustration only - Credit: Vattenfall - CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Offshore Wind Research Project Aims to Deploy Monopiles in Deeper Waters

A new research project, launched this week today, aims to extend the use of offshore wind monopile foundations, to support…

Cyanobacteria shares some properties with algae and are found naturally in lakes, streams, ponds and other surface waters. (Photo: EPA)

NOAA Awards $18.9 Million for Harmful Algal Bloom Research, Monitoring

NOAA is announcing $18.9 million in funding for harmful algal bloom (HAB) research projects and monitoring activities throughout U.S.

(Image: All American Marine)

AAM to Build Research Vessel for the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa

All American Marine (AAM) on Tuesday revealed it has been awarded a contract to build a research vessel for the University…

Patania II © Global Sea Mineral Resources

MTR100: Deep-sea Mining May Prove Pivotal in the Climate Change Discussion

During the past few years, much of the world has turned its eye towards adopting more sustainable practices and transitioning…

Autonomous wave gliders are seen being prepared for deployment on the deck of the research vessel Oceanus during the pilot campaign for NASA's Sub-Mesoscale Ocean Dynamics Experiment (S-MODE) in the Pacific Ocean off the U.S. West Coast. (Photo: Ben Hodges / Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution)

NASA’s S-MODE Field Campaign Deploys to the Pacific Ocean

The mission’s fleet of ship, aircraft and marine robotics will study ocean eddies and other elusive features near the surface…

European countries say the Nord Stream pipelines were damaged by "sabotage" but have stopped short of blaming Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin has blamed Western countries. (Photo: Danish Ministry of Defense)

Britain to Acquire Two Specialist Ships to Protect Underwater Infrastructure

Britain will acquire two specialist ships to protect underwater infrastructure such as cables and pipelines, defence minister…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

IV Offshore

IV Offshore is a specialist recruitment business dedicated to sourcing experienced professionals for the global offshore energy industry, with sector specialism across Drilling & Executive, ROV & Subsea, and Heavy Lifting & Maintenance. We also offer unique software…
MTR’s Hydrographic annual explores the latest work from around the world to gather, retrieve and process subsea information more effectively and efficiently
Read the Magazine

We need the Cloud to Study the Depths

Back to the Future

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Ship Agency

● WHITESTONE, NY, United States

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Second Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

3rd Assistant Engineer

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news