Monday, February 19, 2024
 
New Wave Media

February 19, 2024

Metis and Esvagt Team Up to Enhance SOV Data Analytics

(Credit: Esvagt)

(Credit: Esvagt)

Metis Cyberspace Technology is expanding its portfolio of data acquisition, real-time performance monitoring and intelligent analytics solutions to include the needs of service operation vessels (SOVs), following collaborative project with Danish vessel owner Esvagt.

The move follows a collaborative project covering fleet performance optimization with Esvagt.

The SOV fulfils multiple roles - as transport ship, accommodation vessel, warehouse and workshop - presenting a challenge when it comes to assessing overall efficiency.

Following an Esvagt initiative, Metis has developed a portfolio of applications to enhance SOV operations.

Leveraging Esvagt's operational expertise and data, Metis utilized its high-frequency data acquisition and advanced performance evaluation analytics to provide transparency in the performance of SOVs

“The result is an exciting example of how advanced analytics deliver a competitive edge, in this case creating the opportunity for SOVs to offer added value services to end clients,” said Panos Theodossopoulos, Chief Executive Officer, Metis Cyberspace Technology.

Metis has developed a way of visualizing SOV operations which correlates the full range of vessel activities to fuel efficiency and emissions in the context of a five-day forecast for weather conditions, added Theodossopoulos.

Features include a new depiction of total fuel oil consumption by activity across multiple scenarios, including transit, personnel transfer, time-in-port, etc., which takes account of different weather conditions.

The enhanced software functionality also introduces a heightened level of transparency to dynamic positioning (DP) operations taking into consideration that DP systems play a critical role in maintaining positions and ensuring the safe transfer of technicians to offshore installations using 'walk-to-work' gangways.

Also new is Metis functionality harvesting weather forecast and vessel performance data with the transparency to help site managers and vessel operators work together to schedule maintenance most effectively.

The ‘Smart Scheduler’ refines existing Metis voyage routing optimization to take account of planning for wind farm operations, including safety requirements.

“The new functionality supports better voyage planning and performance at sea during the key tasks which define SOV utilization. In doing so AI-based analytics is helping vessel operators to contribute to a more efficient and sustainable offshore wind industry,” said Kristian Ole Jakobsen, DCEO, Esvagt.

Related News

Image courtesy Boeing Maritime and Intelligence Systems

Inside Boeing's Orca XLUUV for the US Navy

Boeing delivered the first Orca Extra Large Uncrewed Undersea Vehicle (XLUUV) to the U.S Navy following acceptance testing…

Castoro10 vessel during AWTI operation on pipeline sections offshore Germany (Credit: ABL)

ABL Wraps Up German Subsea Pipeline Survey Job

Global energy and marine consultancy ABL has finalized the marine warranty survey scope in connection with the successful…

Northern Maria vessel (Credit: Reach Subsea)

Reach Subsea Charters Two Vessels Amid Increasing Demand

Norwegian company Reach Subsea has made charter agreements for two vessels to meet the increasing demand in the subsea services…

Fleeming Jenkin CLV (Credit: Jan De Nul)

Jan De Nul Group Picks MacArtney’s CEMAC Tensioners for CLV Fleet

MacArtney Offshore Wind Solutions has been hired by Jan de Nul to design and supply custom CEMAC tensioner systems for its…

Image courtesy Omega Subsea

Omega Subsea Robotics Orders Six ROVs

Kystdesign announced an expansion of its cooperation with Omega Subsea Robotics, signing its largest contract ever for the…

FPSO Atlanta (Credit: Yinson Production)

Enauta Set to Receive Key Equipment for Atlanta Field Offshore Brazil

The first multiphase pumping subsea system (MPP), that will support oil and gas production at the Atlanta field in Brazil's Santos Basin…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…
The December 2023 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on advances in subsea vehicles and the systems that support them.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news