Monday, February 6, 2023
 
New Wave Media

February 6, 2023

TGS in U.S. Gulf of Mexico 4D OBN Survey

Credit: Magseis Fairfield (File image)

Credit: Magseis Fairfield (File image)

Norwegian offshore seismic data acquisition and processing firm TGS said Monday it had signed a memorandum of understanding to carry out a proprietary 4D OBN survey in Walker Ridge canyon in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. 

The survey is planned to start in the third quarter of 2023, with a duration of about 100 days, the company said.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, commented: "In January, TGS acquired Magseis Fairfield with the ambition to create a unique offering of robust data processing and imaging quality, best-in-class OBN technology, and a leading multi-client business. 

"We are excited at the opportunity to enhance our capabilities to create a stronger, more competitive, and commercially successful organization.

"In good collaboration with one of our key clients, we are pleased to announce this OBN survey over a key asset in a strategically important region. Our first contract announcement since the acquisition further strengthens our OBN backlog for 2023 and positions TGS well for further 4D activities in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico."

Related News

©Chevron - File image

Chevron Taps ABL for MWS at Jansz-Io Compression Project in Australia

Chevron Australia has hired ABL Group (ABL) to do marine warranty surveys (MWS) for the Jansz-Io Compression project off…

©TAQA

TAQA, Fugro in Europe's "First" Uncrewed Offshore Integrity Inspection

Oil and gas firm TAQA has partnered with the Dutch offshore survey company Fugro for a pilot project using uncrewed surface…

Illustration only - A PGS survey vessel

Norwegian Marine Seismic Player Enters Offshore Wind Market

Norwegian company PGS, best known for its seismic survey services in the offshore oil and gas sector, said Wednesday it had…

Credit: Rovco

Rovco Expands Offshore Capabilities with Glomar Supporter Charter

Rovco, a UK-based subsea robotics and survey firm, has signed a three-year charter with Glomar Offshoreof the multipurpose support vessel…

©Hellenic Cables

Hellenic Cables to Boost Subsea Cable Production Capacity with $86M Investment

Subsea cable maker Hellenic Cables plans to invest around 80 million euros (currently ~$86,47 million) over two years to…

©Allspeeds

Allspeeds Delivers 'Largest' Webtool Cutter to Ashtead Technology

Hydraulic tool maker Allspeeds said Thursday it had supplied a Webtool HCV330 hydraulic cutter to subsea equipment rental…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.
Subsea vehicles are the workhorses of subsea exploration, and in this edition MTR explores the technologies and technique that are helping to deliver increased presence and improved quality and speed of data delivery from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The Latest Advancement in Deep Ocean Survey Vehicles — Teledyne Gavia’s SeaRaptor AUV

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

100T Boat Captain - Crater Lake Tours

● CRATER LAKE, Oregon, United States

Shipyard Project Manager

● Allen Marine Tours ● Sitka, Alaska, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news