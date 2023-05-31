Wednesday, May 31, 2023
 
New Wave Media

May 31, 2023

Minesto's Dragon 12 Project Powers Forward with Cable Installation Completion

©Minesto

©Minesto

Tidal energy developer Minesto said Wednesday it had successfully completed the first phase of Dragon 12 (1.2 MW) offshore installation in Vestmanna, Faroe Islands. 

The 3.4 km main subsea cable was laid on the seabed, from the onshore grid connection point to the offshore installation node. After transit across the North Atlantic Ocean to Vestmanna, the cable installation work kicked off and was completed Wednesday. The cable installation was completed in a 22-hour operation. 

“This cable is the highest valuable component of the infrastructure, and it’s a major milestone to have it safely installed. The installation and operation were completed according to plan thanks to our team and suppliers”, said Dr Martin Edlund, CEO of Minesto.

 A standard offshore supply vessel was adapted by Minesto’s subcontractor Inyanga for the cable laying to provide a cost-efficient vessel solution for the marine operations. 

The cable was manufactured by JDR in the UK and loaded onto the installation vessel in Hartlepool prior to transiting to the Faroe Islands. The next steps for the Dragon 12 installation are seabed anchoring and kite installation.

How does Minesto technology work?

©MinestoMinesto’s technology generates electricity from low-flow tidal streams and ocean currents using a patented principle similar to a stunt kite flying in the wind.

The wing uses the hydrodynamic lift force created by the underwater current to move the kite. With an onboard control system and rudders, the kite is autonomously steered in a predetermined figure eight, pushing the turbine through the water. By doing so, the turbine experiences a water flow several times higher than the actual stream speed.

The turbine diffuses power to the generator, which outputs electricity via the power cable in the tether. The seabed umbilical transfers the electricity to the onshore connection. Dragon 4 (right) next to Dragon 12 (left) ©Minesto

Related News

MTR100: The 2023 Application is Open

The “MTR100” is Marine Technology Reporter’s (MTR) annual ranking and reporting on the 100 most dynamic and interesting companies…

Credit: Lukasz Z/AdobeStock

Shell to Use New AI Technology in Deepwater Oil Exploration

Shell Plc will use AI-based technology from big-data analytics firm SparkCognition in its deep sea exploration and production…

Bubble Curtain noise mitigation system ©Vineyard Wind

Noise Mitigation: Bubble Curtain to Be Deployed During Construction of U.S. Largest Offshore Wind Project

U.S. offshore wind farm developer Vineyard Wind will deploy and test a secondary bubble curtain noise mitigation system during…

An unidentified cephalopod (most likely a sepiolid, aka Bobtail squid) is documented at 1800m deep by remotely operated vehicle (ROV) SuBastian off the coast of Puerto Rico. The area hosts several cephalopod species, but experts do not think this organism matches any of these known species very well. Photo Credit/Provider ROV SuBastian / Schmidt Ocean Institute

Expedition Taps New Tech to Check Deep-Sea Coral Health

Scientists aboard Schmidt Ocean Institute's R/V Falkor (too) have returned from an expedition to study the impact of climate…

Ronald H. Brown - ©NOAA

Bollinger Shipyards to Refit NOAA's Largest Ship "Ronald H. Brown"

Bollinger Shipyards has begun fabrication at its newly acquired Mississippi repair facility, Bollinger Mississippi Repair…

©Well-Safe Solutions

VIDEO: Well-Safe Solutions Installs Saturation Diving System on Well-Safe Guardian Rig

North Sea-focused well plugging and abandonment service provider Well-Safe Solutions has unveiled a D300 saturation diving…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

EvoLogics news at Ocean Business 2023
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Mate of Towing

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

2nd Assistant Engineer

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

3rd Mate

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

Chief Steward

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news