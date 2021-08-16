 
ABS AIP for Deep-sea Mining Riser and Lift System

ABS awarded China Merchants Industry (CMI) Approval in Principle (AIP) for its self-developed Deep-sea Mining Riser and Lift System.

The AIP follows ABS awarding AIP for CMI’s deep-sea mining system design, which was the first since ABS published the Guide for Subsea Mining, detailing class requirements for the design, construction, operation, and survey of mobile offshore mining units in 2020. This latest AIP also refers to the ABS Guide for Building and Classing Subsea Riser Systems.

“Deep-sea mineral extraction requires us to push the technological frontiers, going further and deeper and developing new capabilities. ABS is supporting the industry every step of the way. This technology is increasingly key to securing the minerals utilized in electric vehicle batteries, solar panels, and other systems which enable the energy transition, and we are committed to supporting its safe adoption,” said Matt Tremblay, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Offshore.

