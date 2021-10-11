 
New Wave Media

October 11, 2021

Moguchaya Named CEO of Earth Science Analytics

Earth Science Analytics announced the appointment of Tatiana Moguchaya as its new CEO.

Earth Science Analytics announced the appointment of Tatiana Moguchaya as its new CEO.

Seismic data, analysis and machine learning company, Earth Science Analytics announced the appointment of Tatiana Moguchaya as its new CEO.

Moguchaya has more than 15 years’ experience in both the technology and energy sectors. Her appointment marks an expansion from Earth Science Analytics’ traditional core oil and gas exploration and production market into the wider business of new energy.

Prior to joining Earth Science Analytics, Moguchaya worked at the Norwegian unicorn start-up, Cognite, where she was responsible for customer success and research and development. With an MSc in Computer Science, Mathematics and Physics, she has also worked as the program manager for Petrel at Schlumberger and Microsoft.

Related News

Stephen Fasham, CEO, Covelya. Photo courtesy Covelya

Sonardyne Group Limited Changes Name to Covelya Group Limited

Sonardyne Group Limited, a family-owned global group of companies comprising Chelsea Technologies, EIVA, Sonardyne, Voyis and Wavefront…

Crude oil is shown in the Pacific Ocean offshore of Orange County, Oct. 3, 2021. A unified command has been established to respond to and clean up the oil spill off the California coast. Official U.S. Coast Guard photo.

'Catastrophic' California Offshore Oil Spill Kills Fish, Damages Wetlands

A large oil spill off the southern California coast left fish dead, birds mired in petroleum and wetlands contaminated, prompting…

Richard (Rick) W. Spinrad, Ph.D. Image courtesy NOAA

Richard W. Spinrad, Ph.D.: MTR's 2021 #1 Ocean Influencer

Richard (Rick) W. Spinrad, Ph.D., was sworn in on June 22, 2021 as the Under Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere…

25MW WindFloat Atlantic floating offshore wind farm in Portugal - Image Credit: ABS

Floating Dreams: Portugal Bets on Offshore Wind, Solar Farms

From a colossal wind farm floating amid choppy ocean waves to hundreds of solar panels on the surface of a dammed reservoir…

The Nortek ADCP’s small form and low profile enabled Alseamar to fit it to the SeaExplorer with little impact on the glider’s hydrodynamic properties. Photo: Alseamar.

CASE STUDY: Nortek, Alseamar aim to make Oceanographic Data more Accessible

Alseamar, a producer of glider UUVs, has been able to produce highly accurate data plots of current profiles from large swathes of the water column.

A joint deployment of an environmental sensor processor off the Washington coast by NOAA and the Northwest Association of Networked Ocean Observing Systems, one of the certified IOOS regional associations. (Photo: Stephanie Moore/NOAA)

NOAA Awards $41 Million for Ocean Observing

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) U.S. Integrated Ocean Observing System (IOOS) Office on Tuesday…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

DeepOcean Vision Ltd

DeepOcean Vision provide high quality, robust underwater LED lights and camera systems for many uses, such as ROV, AUV, Saturation Diving, Inspection, Maintenance, Repair, Search and Rescue, and Military.
Marine Technology Reporter’s August 2021 eMag edition is all about Hydrographic: the people, the tech, the solutions.
Read the Magazine

How to Choose the Best Inertial Solution for your Application and Accuracy Needs

Advanced Navigation Releases Boreas D90, the First Fully Digital FOG

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Financial Accountants, Senior Accountant/Account Manager, Marketing/Sales/Purchase Managers, Cost Controllers

● Nicosia, Nicosia, Cyprus

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2021 - MTR100: Focus on 100 Leading Companies, People and Innovations in the Subsea Space

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news