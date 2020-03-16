 
New Wave Media

March 16, 2020

AS Mosley, Fugro Get Funding for FOWT Tech

Credit: AS Mosley

Credit: AS Mosley

Aberdeenshire-based offshore simulation and analysis company, AS Mosley, Dutch Fugro, together with Strathclyde University, have been awarded funding from The Carbon Trust, to develop new technology for monitoring Floating Offshore Wind Turbines (FOWT).  

As one of eight projects to benefit from a share of £1m from The Carbon Trust, the project will see the development of a highly efficient method for measuring fatigue and detecting anomalies in real-time for the renewable energy sector, AS Mosley said Monday.

The system has the potential to vastly reduce operating costs by lowering – or potentially replacing – the need for subsea visual inspection of mooring lines for FOWT, the company said.

The funding was won as part of a competition run by The Carbon Trust, with the objective of accelerating the development and commercialization of floating offshore wind technology, with particular emphasis on mooring systems and Operations & Maintenance (O&M).

AS Mosley will now work alongside its project partners to develop the system, which will take around 12 months to design, the company said.

"Fugro’s and its consortium partners’ objective is to develop cost-effective condition monitoring software that characterises the condition of mooring lines of floating wind turbine assets in respect of wear, corrosion and fatigue. Reducing and/or eliminating the requirement for visual inspection by remotely operated vehicles and divers will reduce costs and offshore health and safety exposure," Fugro said.

Fugro project manager Dr Stuart Killbourn said, “We are delighted to have won this technology development grant from the Carbon Trust and the Scottish Government. We are looking forward to developing a transformative condition monitoring software package for floating structure mooring lines, which will significantly reduce the need for personnel and vessel activities offshore. This is a key enabler towards the deployment of floating wind turbines in Scottish waters and the generation of clean renewable energy to meet the nation’s needs.”

David Bolger, Principal Engineer at AS Mosley, comments: “We are really excited about this project and are looking forward to the challenge of developing a digital twin for these impressive offshore floating wind systems. The new method could potentially be rolled out across the renewable sector, bringing with it improved efficiency, safety and substantial savings for energy companies.  We’re also looking forward to working alongside project partners, Strathclyde University and Fugro.”

energyoffshore wind technologyrenewable energy sector
Email

Related News

Morten Fon, President &amp; CEO, Jotun (left) and Geir Haaoy President &amp; CEO, Kongsberg (right). Image: Jotun

‘Hull Skate’ Your Way to Cleaner Hulls, Better Fuel Efficiency

When it come to ship efficiency and emission reduction, the next frontier is devising better means to keep hulls clean from…

RENDERING OF NEW VIKING SHIP: This rendering shows what the new Viking expedition ships will look like, including the hangar for launching small vessels. Credit: Viking

NOAA-Viking Public Private Partnership, a Win-win for Research

There was important cruise news in January: Viking – a premier European ocean and river cruise company - will offer two new…

(Photo: SCHOTTEL)

Research Vessel Atair to be Commissioned this Spring

A new liquefied natural gas (LNG) powered survey, wreck-search and research vessel built by German Naval Yards Kiel is currently…

Photo: OceanGate

OceanGate, NASA Testing Carbon Fiber Pressure Vessels

NASA and OceanGate enter into an agreement to collaborate in the development, manufacturing and testing of new carbon fiber pressure vessels.

Credit: Royal IHC

Global Marine Taps IHC for Normand Clipper Cable Lay Spread

Dutch offshore equipment and vessel builder Royal IHC has secured a contract with Global Marine Group to design and delivery…

(Photo: UTEC)

UTEC Wraps Survey Work for McDermott

On 25 February, UTEC, a global surveying company in the Acteon subsea services group, completed consecutive as-built and post-construction…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Impulse

Teledyne Impulse designs and manufactures high reliability electrical and optical interconnection systems for harsh environment applications. Our dry mateable, wet mateable and underwater mateable connectors are proven performers currently employed in subsea instrumentation…

hunan unique steel pipe co.,ltd

Hunan Unique Steel Pipe Co.,Ltd(hereinafter referred to as Hunan Unique) is a subsidiary of Hunan Steel Industrial Corporation ,is a typical enterprise arising from China's reform and opening-up. The construction of Hunan Steel Industrial Corporation commenced…

Teledyne Oceanscience

The Oceanscience Group is a world leader in development of oceanographic, hydrographic, and hydrologic deployment equipment designed to save survey time and improve data quality. Our major products are remotely-controlled and tethered instrumentation deployment boats for acoustic Doppler current profilers…

Teledyne Marine Vehicles

Teledyne Marine Vehicles enables customer optimized data collection with the most comprehensive and innovative suite of undersea vehicles available. Our portfolio includes low logistics high performance autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), remotely operated vehicles (ROVs)…

Teledyne Seabotix

SeaBotix is the world leading manufacturer of MiniROV systems with a pedigree of underwater expertise. A dedication to providing a capable underwater solution unlike anything else.

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news