April 14, 2025

National Center for Wildlife, National Oceanography Centre Sign MoU on Marine Protection

The National Center for Wildlife (NCW) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UK’s National Oceanography Centre (NOC) to establish a collaborative framework for cooperation on marine biodiversity projects. This partnership encompasses joint efforts in marine biodiversity monitoring, management of marine protected areas, and the exchange of scientific visits to enhance knowledge and biodiversity conservation.

Under this MoU, signed in Riyadh, both parties will collaborate on marine biodiversity projects aimed at sustaining marine habitats. The cooperation includes monitoring the health and populations of sharks, whales, dolphins, turtles, dugongs, mangroves, seagrasses, and associated species. The scope of the agreement further extends to assessing the health of benthic organisms, evaluating the impact of human activities on marine habitats, and the effective deployment of advanced technologies to monitor activities potentially harmful to marine and coastal wildlife. A key aspect of this collaboration is the implementation of optimal management practices for marine protected areas and their habitats, which will be achieved through a series of training workshops centered on the protection and conservation of marine and coastal wildlife and their habitats.

“This memorandum lays the foundation for impactful collaboration with the UK’s National Oceanography Centre on marine biodiversity projects and the management of protected areas. It will significantly aid us in achieving our goals of protecting wildlife, preserving habitats, and restoring environmental balance,” said Dr. Mohammed Qurban, CEO of NCW. “We recognize the importance of international cooperation and leveraging collective experience and best practice to enhance wildlife conservation."

“The seas around Saudi Arabia host a wealth of biodiversity, from rich tropical coral reefs and seagrass beds to deep-sea ecosystems that have barely been explored," said Professor Alex Rogers, Deputy Director of Strategic Science Programs andPartnerships. "The collaboration between NCW and NOC will generate critical data on the distribution of species and their ecosystem functioning, enabling theGovernment of Saudi Arabia to conserve critical biodiversity and sustainably grow the blue economy. It will also provide opportunities for early career scientists to train and become familiar with modern approaches to surveying and monitoring biodiversity."

