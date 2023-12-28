Nekkar Nets $7M Deal to Equip Subsea Vessel With New Offshore Crane

Nekkar’s subsidiary Techano Oceanlift has been awarded a contract by Sefine Shipyard to deliver an offshore crane to a newbuild subsea inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) survey vessel.

Under the contract, valued a little over $7 million, Techano Oceanlift will deliver a 150 t capacity knuckle boom crane, equipped with an active heave compensated (AHC) winch with 3000 metre wire for subsea construction operations.

The crane, to be delivered in 2025, also features Nekkar subsidiary Intellilift's control system and motion compensating system.

“A key purpose of acquiring Techano Oceanlift earlier this year was to re-enter the load-handling and lifting segment, which Nekkar has extensive experience from. This latest contract and the previous award confirm that this was a wise strategic move,” said Ole Falk Hansen, CEO of Nekkar.

The company will conduct engineering and project management from its headquarter in Kristiansand, Norway.

This is the second crane supply agreement that Sefine Shipyard awarded Techano Oceanlift. The previous contract, worth $4.4 million, was secured earlier in 2023.