NUWC Newport Engineer receives 2024 NDIA Medal

Mark Campbell, Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport’s Undersea Warfare Weapons, Vehicles, & Defensive Systems Dept.

Mark Campbell, an engineer in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport’s Undersea Warfare Weapons, Vehicles, and Defensive Systems Department, recently won a 2024 National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) Bronze Medal, an annual award that recognizes outstanding individual achievements in science or engineering in the field of undersea warfare.

Throughout his 34-year career, Campbell has built a reputation as one the top technical leaders at Division Newport who supports undersea warfare excellence by contributing his torpedo software algorithm expertise to the torpedo enterprise, the award states. For the past 17 years, Campbell has served as the lead engineer for the torpedo advanced processing build algorithm design, the lead developer for all torpedo software algorithms and a leader of working groups focused on developing advanced torpedo algorithms.

In 2023, Campbell led algorithm and software development efforts to provide a new mission critical capability for U.S. Navy torpedoes. The Shallow Water Urgent Build was developed in one year’s time based upon a request to address a near-term, high-priority scenario. “Over the course of his career, he has made lasting and impactful contributions to the undersea warfare community that will continue to benefit the fleet well into the future,” the award states.

Campbell was presented the award during the 2024 Undersea Warfare Fall Conference held in September at the Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut.

NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.

