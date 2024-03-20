Wednesday, March 20, 2024
 
Nexans Secures First Call-Off Under TenneT’s Offshore Wind Grid Deal

(Credit: Nexans)

French subsea power cable maker Nexans and transmission system operator TenneT have signed call-off contract for the BalWin3 and LanWin4 offshore grid connection projects, which will link up North Sea offshore wind farms with German grid.

The call-off contract follows the framework agreement TenneT signed with NKT, Nexans, and a consortium of Jan De Nul, LS Cable, and Denys contracts back in 2023 to install 525 kV HVDC cable systems for ten projects, connecting offshore wind farms in Netherlands and Germany.

The total volume of the contracts for the production and installation of the ten cable systems amounts to approximately €5.5 billion.

As part of the call-off with TenneT, Nexans will be responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of high-voltage direct current (HVDC) cables for the BalWin3 and LanWin4 grid connection systems.

The grid connection systems, each with 2 GW capacity, will be able to transmit total of 4 GW of offshore wind energy from the North Sea to Wilhelmshaven in Germany, Lower Saxony.

Nexans said it will use its new 525 kV HVDC XLPE cable technology and implementing an innovative ‘four bundle’ cable laying method for the first time in the company’s history for the project installed by its new cable laying vessel.

“This win strengthens our position as a leader in Europe's energy transition, and we're proud to partner with TenneT in building a sustainable future,” said Pascal Radue, EVP of Nexans’ Generation and Transmission Business Group.

