April 27, 2022

NextGeo Wraps Up Offshore Cable Route Surveys for TenneT in Dutch North Sea

Credit: NextGeo

Credit: NextGeo

Marine geoscience and offshore construction support service provide NextGeo has completed offshore cable route surveys in the Dutch North Sea in support of TenneT's and the Dutch government’s program to increase offshore wind capacity by 2030.

The company has recently completed the final reporting phase of the offshore route survey activities (non-UXO). The project covered the Hollandse Kust West Beta (HKWb), Ten Noorden van de Waddeneilanden (TNW) and IJmuiden Ver Alpha, Beta and Gamma export cable routes, extending from beach to the offshore platform area. 

"More than 37,000 hectares of high-quality survey data have been acquired employing both geophysical and geotechnical techniques, utilizing six offshore vessels, six nearshore vessels, and three tidal vessels," NextGeo said.

"NextGeo's dedicated project team is proud to have worked alongside TenneT for over two years to achieve this incredible milestone during one of the most challenging periods the industry has faced in recent years,” stated NextGeo Project Manager Joseph Keable.

NextGeo Project Director Giorgio Ruta added, “This project has been NextGeo’s first experience with TenneT TSO B.V. and sets a high precedent for what we expect to be a long and fruitful relationship.”



