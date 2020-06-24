NORBIT Launches New Multibeam Echo Sounder

NORBIT Subsea announced it has launched a new Integrated Ultra-high Resolution Multibeam Echo Sounder.

The all new NORBIT WINGHEAD️ sonar joins the manufacturer's WBMS Product range of compact sonars. NORBIT claims the new product is the first cylindrical ultra-high resolution bathymetry sonar on the market.

According to NORBIT, the new portable and lightweight multibeam echosounder features ultra-high resolution 0.5×0.9deg beam width, true 1024 beams beamformer, good acoustic robustness, new high-end GNSS/INS, integrated real-time sound velocity and pipeline mode. Optional LiDAR is availabe.



