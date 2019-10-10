Obituary: Sir Anthony Laughton FRS

According to a recent blog on the University of Southampton website news blog, Sir Anthony Laughton FRS has passed away after a short illness at the age of 92.



Sir Anthony, a distinguished leader of the post-war generation of marine geologists and ocean scientists, was Director and Chief Scientific Officer of the Institute of Ocean Sciences (IOS), one of the fore-runner organizations that merged to form the Southampton Oceanography Centre (now National Oceanography Centre Southampton). He was also among the group who planned the co-location of the University’s Geology and Oceanography Departments with government scientists to form one of the world’s leading oceanographic centres.

The full obituary on the man and his career can be found here:

https://www.southampton.ac.uk/blog/sussed-news/2019/10/09/obituary-for-sir-anthony-laughton-frs/