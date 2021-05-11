 
New Wave Media

May 11, 2021

BOSS' Ocean Bottom Seismic Robotic Vehicle Prototype Passes Sea Trials

Credit: Blue Ocean Seismic Services - Screenshot

Credit: Blue Ocean Seismic Services - Screenshot

Blue Ocean Seismic Services (BOSS), the company developing autonomous subsea vehicles for seismic survey applications, said Tuesday it had completed sea trials navigating a test prototype version of its underwater vehicle autonomously underwater using BOSS’ electronics and software system during a series of sea trials completed in Perth, Australia.   

BOSS said that its long endurance self-repositioning autonomous underwater nodes will conduct offshore seismic surveys for oil and gas exploration and reservoir optimization, while also identifying and monitoring carbon storage opportunities under the seabed.

Describing the sea trials,  BOSS said that the underwater vehicle, or testbed ocean bottom seismic robotic vehicle (tOBSrV), successfully traversed a series of waypoints, while providing status updates to a master vessel. It logged flight and engineering data which is being utilized for further systems development and optimization.

The primary objectives of the tOBSrV testing and sea trial were to: Conduct in-water trials to demonstrate BOSS progress towards a functioning Ocean Bottom Robotic Vehicle (OBSrV) and associated communication, command, and control (C3) systems; Demonstrate early-stage tracking and control user interfaces and visualization; Demonstrate automated topside USBL acoustic tracking and acoustic message dispatching systems; Demonstrate external position parsing onboard tOBSrV via acoustic message and implementation in navigation control; Testing other in-vehicle systems.

"The successful completion of the trials validates the electronics and software system which has been developed by BOSS and highlights its efficacy, underwater. The data collected will be critical in aiding and accelerating the design and development of the final product ahead of commercialization. It marks a significant step towards achieving the BOSS vision for autonomous OBS data acquisition.  The next steps are constructing and testing 10+ alpha prototypes, culminating in a seismic sea trial late Q3 [...] in the North Sea," said the company whose shareholders Blue Ocean Monitoring, bp Ventures, and Woodside Energy.

The BOSS tOBSrV is an early-stage prototype vehicle and associated Communication, Command & Control (C3) system that uses the mechanical components of a host platform - paired with BOSS developed electronics, communication systems, firmware, and backseat control software.

The purpose of the tOBSrV was to allow for in-water testing of BOSS electronics and software, and to provide a development platform to accelerate electronic and software progress while hardware components are being designed and manufactured.

Following these initial trials, the platform will be utilized to further refine and extend these systems through hardware in-the-loop simulation and in-water trials. Data acquired on sensor performance, vehicle dynamics and software performance will assist in the design and development of subsequent prototypes. The t-OBSrV will also provide a platform to conduct comparative evaluation testing of low-cost electronic components and sensors, the company said.

Erin Hallock, Managing Partner, bp Ventures said: “These sea trials are an exciting development as BOSS makes a substantial step forward in its development of a revolutionary underwater vehicle. We are delighted to be working with BOSS as it heads towards its goal of disrupting and innovating the marine seismic acquisition and carbon capture and storage sectors. Once in production, this vehicle will make global offshore oil & gas exploration, reservoir optimization and other marine seismic applications cheaper, faster, safer, and importantly, less carbon-intensive.”

Tony Almond, General Manager Technology Woodside Energy, said: “Woodside is pleased with the recent success of the sea trials, which mark a significant milestone in the development of BOSS’ first autonomous underwater vehicle. Woodside has invested in BOSS because we see a pathway for application of the vehicles in our business, as well as potential growth opportunities for BOSS globally.”




Related News

Credit: Subsea Micropiling

Irish Gov't Grants Funding for Micropiling Tech for Offshore Wind Applications

Irish companies Mincon Group plc and Subsea Micropiles along with research centers at the University of Limerick and University…

All images courtesy Schmidt Ocean Institute

Subsea Discovery: SOI Releases Images from Study of NW Australian Deep Corals

Scientists circumnavigate and map the seafloor of the entire mesophotic (deep water) zone in Ashmore Reef Marine Park.Scientists…

Credit: Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes to Deliver Subsea Equipment for Petrobras' Campos Basin Fields

Oilfield services company Baker Hughes has won a subsea oilfield equipment contract with the Brazilian oil company Petrobras…

Illustration - Photo from 2020 buoy launch / Credit: Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind

Atlantic Shores to Deploy Research Buoys at U.S. Offshore Wind Lease Area

U.S. offshore wind developer Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind will next month launch two buoys that will collect critical atmospheric and weather data…

Photo courtesy Mocean Energy

BLUE X: Mocean Energy unveils Wave Energy Prototype

Mocean Energy unveiled its Blue X wave energy prototype which will take to the seas in Orkney next month.The 20-m long, 38…

Credit: Ocergy

Chevron, Moreld Invest in Floating Wind Tech Firm Ocergy

Oil major Chevron has, via its Chevron Technology Ventures (CTV), entered the offshore wind arena through investment in Ocergy…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

REDCAI S.A. Naval and Marine Electronics

Marine electronics for vessels and professional ships company. Distributor, designer, manufacturer, installer and supplier of naval and marine electronics equipment and services. With head office in Madrid and full coverage around the entire spanish coast (Galicia, the Basque Country, Catalonia, Algeciras, Canarias).
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Motion Compensation and Position: Role and Important Features to Check when Selecting an Inertial Sensor

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Ferry Crew Member I

● NC Department of Transportation Ferry Division ● Hatteras, NC, US

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

HSSE Manager for a shipping MNC - Mumbai
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2021 - Oceanographic Instrumentation & Sensors

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news