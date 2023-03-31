Ocean Dynamics Orders Deeper-rated Saab Seaeye Falcon ROV

Canadian company Ocean Dynamics has ordered a second, deeper-rated Saab Seaeye Falcon ROV for the inspection of instrumentation monitoring of the ocean around Canada’s northwest coast and First Nation coastal waters.

The company already owns of a 300m-rated Seaeye Falcon.

Ocean Dynamics’ President, Josh Chernov says he chose the new 1000m-rated fiber optic Falcon because it can accommodate HD cameras and has the flexibility for integrating more advanced technologies.

Chernov says the Falcon has proved to be reliable and able to stay working for longer than other underwater vehicles — and has better quality video.

Ocean Dynamics supports the University of Victoria’s Ocean Networks Canada program of 50 instrumentation platforms and six observatories, plugged into over 900 kilometers of fiber-optic cable on the seafloor.

The network provides marine scientists and coastal communities internet access to data for ocean management, disaster mitigation, and environmental protection.

Along with an inspection role, the Falcon will be assisting in the removal and replacement of instrumentation platforms and cabling when needed.

The meter-sized Falcon features five thrusters and an intelligent distributed control system, and, according to Saab Seaeye, can adopt different tools and sensors for undertaking numerous intricate and demanding tasks whilst mastering strong cross currents.