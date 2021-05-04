 
New Wave Media

May 4, 2021

Ocean Infinity Buys Abyssal

File image: Abyssal

File image: Abyssal

Ocean Infinity, marine robotics and offshore survey company, has acquired Portugal-based software engineering specialists, Abyssal.

Abyssal develops and implements proprietary software solutions for the offshore industry aimed at improving the safety and efficiency of subsea operations. 

"As part of Ocean Infinity, the [Abyssal] team will play a key role in shaping the enlarged group’s software development capability as it continues to grow and provide ever expanding robotics and data acquisition services to its marine customer base," Ocean Infinity, a company in the process of building a large fleet of unmanned surface vessels, said.

Abyssal’s technology ranges from a managed cloud data platform, synthetic environments, advanced 3D visualization and operation management system tools.  With artificial intelligence-enabled digital twinning core to its services, Abyssal enables some of the world’s largest offshore operators to safely deliver complex projects, Ocean Infinity said, announcing the acquisition on Tuesday.

Abyssal’s 38 employees will transition to the Ocean Infinity Group, and will operate from Porto, Portugal, under the Ocean Infinity brand.

Oliver Plunkett, Ocean Infinity’s CEO, said: “Over the past nine years, Abyssal has built a great business with a talented team, focused on designing incredibly creative tools to improve the safety and data quality of its customers operations.  Bringing this team of highly skilled solution developers into Ocean Infinity strengthens our in-house capability to provide the highest quality data, securely and quickly. Growing our team in such a way unquestionably moves us forward in becoming the leading ocean and seabed data analytics business. On behalf of everyone at Ocean Infinity I extend a warm welcome to our new colleagues.”

Manuel Parente, Founder and CTO of Abyssal, said: “With Ocean Infinity we share a vision to keep pushing the boundaries of technology development, in order to enable ever safer and ever more sustainable offshore work.  We are pleased to now be part of this ambitious, “can do”, group.  I look forward to the opportunities ahead, both for the team but also for our existing and future customers.”

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Related News

Credit: Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes to Deliver Subsea Equipment for Petrobras' Campos Basin Fields

Oilfield services company Baker Hughes has won a subsea oilfield equipment contract with the Brazilian oil company Petrobras…

© Kruwt/AdobeStock

Offshore Wind: Orsted Earnings, Shares Dented by Lower Wind Speeds, Cable Problems

Lower wind speeds and cable problems hit first-quarter earnings at Denmark's Orsted , sending shares in the world's biggest…

File image: ConocoPhillips

Santos Green Lights TechnipFMC for Barossa Subsea Scope

TechnipFMC said it received a notice to proceed for a subsea production system contract from Australian gas producer Santos…

Credit: Ocergy

Chevron, Moreld Invest in Floating Wind Tech Firm Ocergy

Oil major Chevron has, via its Chevron Technology Ventures (CTV), entered the offshore wind arena through investment in Ocergy…

“Since plans for our OceanVision project started in 2018, we have been preparing our industry leading Synthetic Aperture Sonar and 3D underwater laser scanning technologies to be used in a Robotics/Data as a Service (RDaaS) business model as opposed to a product only strategy," said Karl Kenny, Kraken President and CEO, in discussing the Letter of Intent to acquire PanGeo Subsea. Photo courtesy Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Enters LOI to Acquire PanGeo Subsea

Kraken Robotics Inc. has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of PanGeo Subsea Inc.

Figure 2. Diver attempting to locate mooring under ice. (Photo credit: Daniel Fatnes of the Norwegian Coast Guard)

The Value of Friends in “High-Latitude” Places

Who do you call when you need a job done on short notice, in total darkness, under 100-percent ice cover, thousands of meters…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Unverse Shipping and Trade Links

container lashing materials, anchor and anchor chains etc., new/reconditioned/used secondhand spares.
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Motion Compensation and Position: Role and Important Features to Check when Selecting an Inertial Sensor

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Project Coordinator

● Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2021 - Oceanographic Instrumentation & Sensors

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news