 
New Wave Media

April 14, 2021

Ocean Infinity's Armada Fleet to Feature Gregg Drilling's Seabed Drills

Credit: Ocean Infinity

Credit: Ocean Infinity

Marine robotics company Ocean Infinity has formed a geotechnical drilling services joint venture with Gregg Drilling, a subsidiary of Alaska Native Corporation Sealaska.

Ocean Infinity said that the JV would provide geotechnical services to offshore markets in traditional and renewable energy field developments and cables.

"The JV combines the expertise and assets of the two companies and will see Gregg Drilling mobilize its seabed drills onto the Armada fleet of uncrewed and optionally crewed vessels ranging from 21m-78m in size." Ocean Infinity said.

Ocean Infinity in February 2020 said it would build the world's largest fleet of unmanned surface vessels - the Armada, "to serve a wide range of industries by being fully equipped to perform a multiplicity of offshore data acquisition and intervention operations down to a depth of 6,000 meters."

In a statement on Wednesday, Ocean Infinity said that combining Gregg’s deep-water geotechnical drilling capability with Ocean Infinity’s Armada geophysical fleet, and recently enhanced data analytics capabilities following the acquisition of MMT, will expand capabilities for both companies to complete offshore investigations globally. 

"The JV will enable more sustainable underwater development, including geotechnical data collection, needed to support offshore wind anchor and foundation design," Ocean Infinity said.

Oliver Plunkett, Ocean Infinity’s CEO, said: “Partnering with Gregg Drilling to further expand the capabilities of our Armada fleet of vessels will enable us to provide full-service solutions to customers spanning geophysical and geotechnical tasks.”

“Gregg Drilling and its parent company Sealaska share our vision for reducing the environmental impact of offshore activities. This agreement marks another step on our journey to transform marine operations, and we are excited to be doing so in partnership with another innovative team that shares our passion for sustainability.”

John Gregg, President of Gregg Drilling, said: “We are pleased to partner with Ocean Infinity to provide an industry-leading geotechnical offering. Ocean Infinity’s Armada fleet has revolutionised the outlook for marine operations through its uncrewed capability and its unmatched focus on sustainability. We look forward to working together to best use the expertise of both companies.”


Related News

Figure 1: Kraken MINSAS image of the wreck of the USS Yankee, collected on the DIVE-LD. Image courtesy Kraken

Dive Technologies Completes Sea Trials with Kraken Sonar, Batteries

Quincy, Massachusetts based Dive Technologies completed successful sea trials of Kraken’s Miniature Synthetic Aperture Sonar…

Photo from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate's recent deep sea mineral exploration mission - Credit: NPD

Environmental Groups Call on Norway to Stop Deep-sea Mining Plans

Six environmental organizations, including the World Wildlife Fund and Greenpeace, on Monday, called on Norway to stop plans…

Figure 2. Diver attempting to locate mooring under ice. (Photo credit: Daniel Fatnes of the Norwegian Coast Guard)

The Value of Friends in “High-Latitude” Places

Who do you call when you need a job done on short notice, in total darkness, under 100-percent ice cover, thousands of meters…

View from the AUV less than a meter from docking. International Submarine Engineering Limited

Beneath the Waves: Keep Your AUV Safe by Docking Subsea

Find out about ISEs experiences with getting its Explorer class AUV to dock autonomously during it’s recent sea trials.The…

OZZ-5, autonomous underwater mine countermeasure vehicle. Image courtesy MHI

JV Aims to Develop Next-Gen AUV for Mine Countermeasure

Project aimed at developing next-generation mine countermeasure technology using AI to enhance precision of detection and…

Credit: PML

Fleet of Ocean Robots, Buoys, Set for Deployment Off Plymouth

What has been described as a first-of-its-kind multi-million-pound fleet of innovative and interconnected marine technologies…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Cambridge Consultants Ltd

Cambridge Consultants helps leading blue chips and ambitious start-ups solve challenging problems with innovative technology. We are showcasing DropTag and Trace – breakthroughs in condition monitoring and indoor location tracking which harness low-cost components…
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The new profiler simplifying CTD data collection for oceanographers

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

OUTSIDE MACHINIST - ALABAMA SHIPYARD

● Alabama Shipyard
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2021 - Underwater Vehicle Annual

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news