August 12, 2024

Ocean Power Technologies Inks New Reseller Deals

Marine power, data and service solutions company Ocean Power Technologies announced the signing of four new reseller agreements targeted at supporting global critical services.

The agreements include opportunities for partnering with U.S. allied nations in areas like the South China Sea, previously announced efforts in Latin America and the Middle East and serving global commercial markets, OPT said without revealing the names of its new partners.

"These partnerships provide the amplification for OPT to proactively serve the demand for our autonomous maritime technologies," the company said in a statement.

Philipp Stratmann, CEO of OPT, said, "We are excited to continue seeing growing demand in the global commercial markets and pull from allies in the defense community. We believe these partnerships will further accelerate our growth and drive additional revenue streams."

