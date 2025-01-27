 
January 27, 2025

Oceaneering Orders 100 Exail's Octans 9 Systems to Bolster Offshore Ops

(Credit: Oceaneering)

(Credit: Oceaneering)

U.S.-based subsea services and technology firm Oceaneering has placed an initial order for a minimum of 100 units of Exail’s new Octans 9 Attitude Heading Referencing Systems (AHRS), as it aims to enhance capabilities for offshore survey and positioning projects.

The Exail Octans 9 systems will be integrated into a variety of offshore applications, including high-specification offshore field support vessel navigation suites, deep-water drillship remotely operated survey positioning systems, dynamic positioning platforms and general USBL positioning systems.

For Exail, this contract marks a milestone as the first significant order for their new Octans 9 systems, the latest addition to the Exail navigation product line.

The new Octans 9 AHRS delivers highly precise real-time attitude and heading data and comes equipped with a suite of advanced features. These include an export-free status, a compact design, enhanced durability, reduced power consumption, in-motion alignment capabilities, and integrated advanced GNSS sensors.

“At Oceaneering, we understand the critical importance of best-in-class, dependable and high-performance navigation systems in the offshore industry.

“The initial acquisition of 100 Octans 9 AHRS units from Exail highlights our commitment to delivering cutting-edge, efficient solutions. These advanced systems will redefine our offshore operations, setting new industry standards for accuracy and reliability, all while delivering high end customer value,” said Mark Beaton, Director, Survey & Positioning Solutions Survey Services at Oceaneering.

“This order, which complements Oceaneering's existing portfolio of Exail maritime sensors and robotics equipment, reaffirms the reliability and quality of our solutions, while further strengthening our valued partnership.

“We are confident that the advanced features of Octans 9 will elevate operators' navigation capabilities and significantly enhance the flexibility and efficiency of their offshore operations,” added Euan MacKay, Business Development Manager at Exail.

