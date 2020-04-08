 
New Wave Media

April 8, 2020

Oceaneering to Prepare Seabed for Moray East Wind Farm

Illustration only: An offshore wind farm - Image by Fokke - AdobeStock

Illustration only: An offshore wind farm - Image by Fokke - AdobeStock

Offshore services company Oceaneering has won a contract to complete seabed route and debris clearance for the Moray East Wind Farm project in the Moray Firth, Scotland.

The contract, of an undisclosed value, has been awarded by Moray Offshore Windfarm (East) Limited (MOWEL).

As part of the project, Oceaneering will provide a vessel, route preparation tools, remotely operated vehicle (ROV), survey, and personnel to complete seabed route and debris clearance operations for the wind farm’s export cable routes.

The project, which will be completed early in the second quarter of 2020, is the latest to be secured by the company for Moray East, with the company’s ROV and tooling divisions already having supported the proejct.

The work scope, to be carried out by Oceaneering's Aberdeen-based team, will involve the deployment of the company’s Route Preparation Plough, RP15 – part of Oceaneering’s route and boulder clearance system.

"The RP15 plough, which will be used for boulder clearance prior to cable installation, has been deployed on multiple North Sea wind farm projects including Race Bank, Westermost Rough, Hornsea1 and East Anglia1 export routes and Beatrice for array routes, with over 3000 km of routes successfully cleared to date," Oceaneering said.

The Moray East Offshore Wind Farm construction project is 22 km off the Caithness coast. It is the second of three wind farms in the area and will consist of 100 wind turbines, providing an overall generating capacity of 950 megawatts – enough to power 950,000 homes. Three, 86 km export cables from offshore to shore will transfer electricity from the wind farm.

The wind farm is being developed by Moray Offshore Windfarm East Ltd (MOWEL), which is a joint venture company owned by Diamond Green Limited (33.4%), EDPR (33.3 %), ENGIE (23.3%) and CTG (10%).

electricityNorth SeaOceaneering
Email

Related News

© nattapon7/AdobeStock

As Oil Crisis Deepens, Hedge Funds Sense a Turnaround

Hedge fund managers sensed oil prices were nearing a turning point last week, and for the first time in more than two months…

Image Credit: Minesto

Minesto Gets OK for Tidal Kite Installation in Faroe Islands

Marine energy developer Minesto has said it been granted all necessary permits and consents for the installation of two grid…

MBARI researchers head out into Monterey Bay to deploy a long-range autonomous underwater vehicle (LR-AUV), an underwater robot that is programmed at the surface and then travels underwater for hundreds of miles, measuring water chemistry and collecting water samples as it goes. Credit: Brian Kieft (c) 2015 MBARI

MBARI Works at Unlocking Ocean Biology

Greater understanding of what goes on in the ocean is starting to become a reality – thanks to growing use of unmanned surface…

Credit: AS Mosley

AS Mosley, Fugro Get Funding for FOWT Tech

Aberdeenshire-based offshore simulation and analysis company, AS Mosley, Dutch Fugro, together with Strathclyde University…

© juanjo/AdobeStock

Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) 2020 Postponed

Offshore Technology Conference 2020, one of the world's largest conferences and exhibitions dedicated to the offshore energy industry…

(Photo: SCHOTTEL)

Research Vessel Atair to be Commissioned this Spring

A new liquefied natural gas (LNG) powered survey, wreck-search and research vessel built by German Naval Yards Kiel is currently…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

WASSP Ltd

WASSP Ltd maintains an enviable reputation for quality marine electronic products, worldwide. WASSP multibeam sonar is just one example of parent company ENL’s enduring passion for excellence and innovation.

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news