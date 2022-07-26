 
New Wave Media

July 26, 2022

UK Met Office Selects Sonardyne Acoustic Releases for Mooring Weather Buoys

Weather buoy E1 off south-west England. Photo courtesy of Plymouth Marine Laboratory.

Weather buoy E1 off south-west England. Photo courtesy of Plymouth Marine Laboratory.

Acoustic release transponders from Sonardyne were chosen by the UK’s Met Office to secure its network of moored buoy Marine Automatic Weather Stations (MAWS) in the North Sea and Atlantic Ocean.

Sonardyne’s RT 6s and deck topside command units will be used to support deployment and retrieval of the MAWS buoys from their
locations as far north as the Faroe-Shetland Channel and down to the southwestern approaches and the English Channel in the south.

Because many of the buoys are moored in more harsh North Atlantic waters, they have to be designed to withstand extreme conditions, including
significant wave heights recorded at above 18 m. They also have to be serviced every two years, so the Met Office needs a safe and reliable
mechanism to allow for easy release from and then redeployment to their seabed moorings.

To support the MAWS deployments, each buoy will be fitted with two releases installed in a load amplification frame, providing a working load limit (WLL) of 15 tons. This configuration provides both equipment redundancy and the WLL needed to withstand harsh ocean conditions. Operators will command and control their RT 6s using Sonardyne’s newly developed Deck Topside. Rugged and portable, Deck Topside features a high brightness screen, inbuilt GPS receiver for recording deployment locations and a battery life of eight hours. A cabled, over-the-side dunker provides the secure acoustic communication link between the surface and RT 6s.

Related News

NOAA Taps Planet to Track Oil Spills, Marine Debris, And Marine Life

Satellite imagery company Planet is providing data to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) who are…

Figure 1. Summary of the method from collecting data on the PML Explorer to model training and plastic detection using the AI algorithm. Image courtesy Plymouth Marine Laboratory

Floating Plastic Litter Detected, Categorized Using AI

A new AI technique pioneered by scientists at PML uses images from a vessel-mounted camera to identify different types of…

Photo courtesy XOcean

CTO in Focus: “Stop, Listen & Think” - One-on-One with Shepard Smith, XOcean

From his nearly three-decade career at NOAA to hiking the Appalachian Trail, Shepard “Shep” Smith brings a broad base of…

Image courtesy AutoNaut

Case Study: Autonaut Put to the Test

‘AutoNaut completes a 16-week, 4,000-mile mission gathering PAM, ADCP, CTD, and wave data on the Atlantic continental shelf…

Credit: Ørsted

VIDEO: Ørsted, DSV Test Cargo Drone Use in Offshore Wind Operations

Offshore wind developer Ørsted and logistics firm DSV are partnering up to test the use of cargo drones on offshore wind farms…

Credit: Forum Energy Technologies

Sea Trials Complete for FET Submarine Rescue Vehicle

Subsea vehicle maker Forum Energy Technologies (FET) has completed sea trials for its submarine rescue vehicle (SRV) ahead…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Stema Systems

Stema Systems supplies and integrates on rental and sales basis hydrographic and oceanology measurement systems. We are the manufacturer of the Silas SBP and Tune in-situ density products on which many authorities world-wide rely to maintain the nautical depth in muddy environments.
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Deck Engineer Machinist - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news