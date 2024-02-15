Thursday, February 15, 2024
 
New Wave Media

February 15, 2024

NOV Bags Order for Industry's First Electric Subsea Crane

(Image: NOV)

(Image: NOV)

NOV reports its Lifting & Handling group has sold what is said to be the industry’s first-ever electric subsea crane. The order was booked at the end of 2023 with an undisclosed client in Europe, NOV said.

The first-of-its-kind crane offers enhanced efficiency compared to electro-hydraulic cranes, helping lead to reduced vessel emissions, the manufacturer said, adding that the design allows for the recovery of potential energy from loads lowered to the seabed, supporting onboard use or storage.

In addition, NOV noted the electric system eliminates reliance on hydraulic fluid for most components, reducing the risk of spills, making them quieter, and minimizing the environmental impact. While hydraulic technology remains in use for luffing cylinders, NOV said it has leveraged an electric motor system for improved control and precision.

Robin Sporsheim, senior director at NOV Lifting & Handling, said, "We are excited about the market’s response to our electric subsea crane and are proud to have received the first order. By combining our well-proven electric drive technology with our deep expertise, we have developed a crane that will set a new standard in the subsea sector."

Related News

(Credit: Amprion)

Prysmian Signs $5B Contracts with Amprion for Germany’s Offshore Wind

Italian cable maker and installation services provider Prysmian Group has secured three contracts with German transmission…

(Photo: Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society)

Wreck of WWII-era Cargo Ship Found in the Great Lakes

The wreck of a World War II-era freighter has been discovered in over 600 feet of water around 35 miles north of Michigan’s…

Asso.subsea's Ariadne CLV (Credit: Asso.subsea)

Sulmara and Asso.subsea Strengthen Collaboration

Scotland-based subsea specialist Sulmara and Asso.subsea, a subsea cable services company, have signed a master service agreement…

DP2 vessel Glomar Worker (Credit: Rovco)

Rovco Grows Offshore Wind Survey Fleet

Rovco, a UK-based subsea robotics and survey firm, has added a second hull mounted survey vessel to its fleet with the long…

FPSO Atlanta (Credit: Yinson Production)

Enauta Set to Receive Key Equipment for Atlanta Field Offshore Brazil

The first multiphase pumping subsea system (MPP), that will support oil and gas production at the Atlanta field in Brazil's Santos Basin…

(Credit: Argeo)

Argeo Searcher Set to Sail to Indian Ocean after Shell’s Nigeria Task

Oslo-listed offshore service company Argeo has informed that its DP2 vessel Argeo Searcher completed the deepwater inspection…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…
The December 2023 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on advances in subsea vehicles and the systems that support them.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Teledyne Gavia Osprey Autonomous Underwater Vehicle
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman (D)

● NOAA

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

50T Boat Captain - Crater Lake National Park, Oregon
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news