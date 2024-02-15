NOV Bags Order for Industry's First Electric Subsea Crane

NOV reports its Lifting & Handling group has sold what is said to be the industry’s first-ever electric subsea crane. The order was booked at the end of 2023 with an undisclosed client in Europe, NOV said.

The first-of-its-kind crane offers enhanced efficiency compared to electro-hydraulic cranes, helping lead to reduced vessel emissions, the manufacturer said, adding that the design allows for the recovery of potential energy from loads lowered to the seabed, supporting onboard use or storage.

In addition, NOV noted the electric system eliminates reliance on hydraulic fluid for most components, reducing the risk of spills, making them quieter, and minimizing the environmental impact. While hydraulic technology remains in use for luffing cylinders, NOV said it has leveraged an electric motor system for improved control and precision.

Robin Sporsheim, senior director at NOV Lifting & Handling, said, "We are excited about the market’s response to our electric subsea crane and are proud to have received the first order. By combining our well-proven electric drive technology with our deep expertise, we have developed a crane that will set a new standard in the subsea sector."