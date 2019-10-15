LLOG Orders 20k Trees for Shenandoah

US-based LLOG has ordered subsea trees designed for pressures up to 20,000 pounds per square inch (psi) for its deepwater Shenandoah development in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The subsea trees, ordered from TechnipFMC on Tuesday, mark the first material equipment ordered for the Shenandoah project and are the industry’s first designed for pressures up to 20,000 psi, LLOG said.

“LLOG is excited about signing this subsea tree order which is a first in the industry and a significant milestone towards the development of our Shenandoah project,” said LLOG COO, Rick Fowler. “LLOG is pleased to expand our strategic alliance with TechnipFMC who has provided all of LLOG’s subsea equipment for more than a decade.”

The Shenandoah discovery, located in Walker Ridge blocks 51, 52 and 53, approximately 200 miles south of New Orleans, is operated by LLOG and will be developed using a new floating production system. LLOG's partners in the project are Venari Offshore, Navitas Petroleum and Beacon Offshore Energy.

LLOG said the partnership plans to drill multiple wells to develop the estimated 100 to 400 million barrels targeting previously discovered oil-bearing Upper and Lower Wilcox-reservoirs. The oil and rock qualities for the Shenandoah development are both best-in-class for the emerging Wilcox production trend, it said.

Shenandoah was discovered in 2011, then operated by Anadarko. LLOG took over as operator in April 2018. The leases are currently held under a Suspension of Production with the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE).