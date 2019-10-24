 
October 24, 2019

Penney to Sales Lead at MacArtney Canada

Darren E. Penney joins the MacArtney Canada team.

Darren E. Penney joins the MacArtney Canada team.

MacArtney Canada Ltd. in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia are passing the puck to Darren E. Penney as Head of Item Sales for Central and Eastern Canada.

Canadian Ice Hockey enthusiast, proud hockey parent and underwater technology equipment expert Darren E. Penney brings with him 20 years of industry experience in technical sales and service. Previously employed by Xeos Technologies Inc. and Seimac Ltd. Darren has a wealth of experience and knowledge in underwater technology.

Responsibility for establishing a network of 20 representatives in 29 countries, the attendance of close to 100 conferences and hundreds of customer visits in the last decade, has made Darren a recognisable figure within the underwater technology sector.

“I first met Darren in 2007 at the MTS/IEEE Oceans Conference in Vancouver, and we have remained close colleagues (and at times competitors) ever since," said Tom Knox, General Manager of MacArtney Canada. "Darren’s many years of experience, knowledge and industry contacts made his appointment an easy decision, and we look forward to working together”.

Joining the MacArtney Canada Ltd. team on October 1, 2019 as Head of Item Sales, Darren will primarily support customers in finding solutions to their connectivity and data acquisition needs. Utilizing the broad and versatile MacArtney product portfolio, the new Head of Item Sales will assist new and existing MacArtney customers with all their underwater technology needs.

MacArtney Canada Ltd. at the COVE.

