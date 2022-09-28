Thursday, September 29, 2022
 
Phoenix Wins $112 Million Navy Contract

File photo: Derek Harkins / U.S. Navy)

Phoenix International Holdings Inc. announced it has been awarded a $112 million cost-plus-award-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for worldwide undersea deep ocean search and recovery operations and engineering and technical support to the U.S. Navy Director of Ocean Engineering, Supervisor of Salvage and Diving (SUPSALV). Work will be performed worldwide and is expected to be completed in September 2027.

Commenting on the award, Phoenix President Patrick Keenan stated, “Phoenix has a long history of providing undersea operations services to the U.S. Navy and we are honored by SUPSALV’s selection of our company to continue performing this critical mission.”  

The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

