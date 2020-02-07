Phoenix Bags $97m SUPSALV Contract

Phoenix International Holdings Inc. (Phoenix) won a $97 million (maximum value) contract to provide diving and diving related services to the United States Navy. The primary purpose of this contract is to deliver operational, engineering and technical support to the Navy's air, mixed gas and saturation diving services program overseen by the Naval Sea Systems Command’s Office of Director of Ocean Engineering, Supervisor of Salvage and Diving (SUPSALV).

The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.